Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME



JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.



State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning. The cause of her death has not been announced.



She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.



The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.....





https://apnews.com/e1ae85c7cfb5cfbb72e94b3220315cd0



May her soul rest in peace. She was recently the South African ambassador to Denmark. I remember her reading the message from her father when he refused to be released due to some demands. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





May She rest in perfect peace, my condolences to her family and friends. A life taken at such a young age. Topic