 Zindzi Mandela died
Momodou



Denmark
9728 Posts
Posted - 13 Jul 2020 :  11:52:58
May her soul rest in peace. She was recently the South African ambassador to Denmark. I remember her reading the message from her father when he refused to be released due to some demands.


Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning. The cause of her death has not been announced.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.....


https://apnews.com/e1ae85c7cfb5cfbb72e94b3220315cd0
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

toubab1020



10516 Posts
Posted - 13 Jul 2020 :  15:22:03



May She rest in perfect peace, my condolences to her family and friends. A life taken at such a young age.
