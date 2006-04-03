Author Topic toubab1020





By Nelson Manneh



Mr. Pierre Sylva the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the National Water and Electrical Company (NAWEC) has yesterday 12th July 2020 confirmed to Foroyaa Alpha Robinson has been removed from his position and replaced with Mr. Nani Juwara, former Deputy Managing Director.



Juwara is to serve as Acting Managing Director of NAWEC until further notice.



PRO Sylva said Alpha Robinson, who was the former Managing Director of NAWEC was issued a letter on Friday the 10th July 2020 indicating his redeployment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad for subsequent deployment to the Foreign Services with effect from 10th July 2020.

