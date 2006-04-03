Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/armed-robbers-injure-piu-officer-escape-with-over-9m-cfa



Jul 1, 2020, 12:34 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo



Jul 1, 2020, 12:34 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

Armed robbers have reportedly struck at Kerr Pateh village in the North Bank Region and injured one Cpl. Mboge Bam, an officer of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) who was posted at the PIU base of the said village, The Point has been reliably informed.



The armed robbers had laid ambush before attacking three shops belonging to Mauritanian nationals and made away with more than eight million CFA. They also went away with hundreds of thousands of dalasis. The robbers were reported to have ambushed the PIU base in the village and held key places within the village.



A source who is familiar with the matter and spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity described the incident as “petrifying” taking into account that the victims have lost huge sums of money that they used for their businesses.



The robbers, our source added, were reported to be more than 20 in number. Our source further stated that the robbers were armed with local guns and cutlasses among other weapons. Cpl. Bam was wounded in his waist and head by the robbers who used cutlass on his body.



Ahmed Lamin Dada, one of the shopkeepers who spoke to our reporter in an interview said almost all their savings had been looted by the robbers.



The robbers, he went on, attacked the village around 2 a.m. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “They open fire in the air in order to cause panic in the village and later ambushed the PIU base.”



Mr. Dada claimed that the robbers made away with more than five million CFA from his shop plus more than D100,000, saying that the money was kept in his house. “They came with weapons, destroyed the vault and looted our money.”



Meanwhile, another source who is also familiar with the matter and spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity, said the robbers also made away with D250,000 from Muhammed Mutarr’s shop plus 1.5 million CFA.



Our source added that one Liman Faal’s shop was also attacked by the robbers and took away more than D175,000 plus more than 3 million CFA.



However, all efforts to reach Liman Faal and Muhammed Mutarr proved futile.

toubab1020





10523 Posts Posted - 21 Jul 2020 : 14:06:52

Jul 1, 2020, 12:34 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo (ABOVE)



"The robbers, he went on, attacked the village around 2 a.m. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “They open fire in the air in order to cause panic in the village and later ambushed the PIU base.”

VERY necessary ACTION taken although MANY in the village would like the renforcements to arrive quicker



https://foroyaa.net/gaf-deploys-personnel-in-kerr-pateh-to-combat-armed-robbery/





By Mustapha Jallow on July 20, 2020



Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) on Monday deployed its personnel at Kerr Pateh in the North Bank Region after armed robbers hit the community looting belongings and money from businessmen, army spokesperson told this medium.



Major K Sanyang said: “The troops were deployed this afternoon.’’



Kerr Pateh, which is situated at the border between Gambia and Senegalese has been battling armed robbers.



Sanyang said in a press statement: “The initial deployment of a Platoon comprising 30 personnel of GNA was completed a short while ago in Kerr Pateh and they are led by Lt. Mamat Jobe from 2 Infantry Battalion in Farafenni.’’



“GAF at the request of civil authority, is deploying troops to Kerr Pateh village in the North Bank region following a spate of armed robberies in the community.”



Readers may recall that during the month of June this year, the village came under a violent armed attack by some criminals and a considerable amount of money and belongings were looted from innocent businessmen.



This incident is symptomatic of a series of periodic armed robberies that occur in villages particularly along the Gambia-Senegal porous border. According to reports, these armed robbers use pick-ups and horse carts as mode of transport to launch attacks and cross the border back into Senegal.



Sanyang added: “In response to a request by civil authority to deploy our personnel in Kerr Pateh, the Gambia Armed Forces launched Operation ‘FOX HUNT’ to defend and protect lives and properties of Gambians in this area of the border.”



The Gambia National Army has been tasked to deploy troops to the area and to conduct vigorous patrols within the general area of Kerr Pateh in order to completely deter the armed robbers from harassing members of the community; and to allow economic and social activities to thrive without hindrance, he said.



