Posted - 01 Jul 2020 : 22:33:47 State of Public Emergency Extends for Seven Days



His Excellency, President Adama Barrow in consultation with the Ministerial Sub-Committee on COVID-19 and based on the advice given by the Health Experts’ Committee of the Ministry of Health has decided to extend the State of Public Emergency in The Gambia.



In exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 34(6) of the 1997 Constitution, President Barrow has declared that the State of Public Emergency continues to exist in the whole country for seven days, effective 1st July 2020.



The public is also informed that the COVID -19 Emergency Regulations issued under the Emergency Powers Act shall continue to apply during the period of the State of Public Emergency.



Meanwhile, the public is reminded that COVID-19 is real as the number of cases recorded in the country is on the increase. The public is also advised to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves and prevent infecting others.



The government gives assurances that all efforts are being made to prevent and contain the coronavirus from spreading further, as it continues to monitor developments within the ECOWAS region. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone rassimian

Posted - 03 Jul 2020 : 14:58:57 What is Barrow playing at! ? Why extend the 'state of emergency' for 7 days? He will now have to deal with this matter after that time. It makes little sense and perhaps is an indication that he is unsure of what to do next. Watch this space. Many Gambians are getting fed up with his Presidency and lack of direction. Unfortunately like a lot of what goes on in' politriks' there is no strong opposition party and no opposition leader that people can trust.





Posted - 07 Jul 2020 : 22:24:29 New extension

State of Public Emergency Declared





State of Public Emergency Declared



In exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 34(6) of the 1997 Constitution, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has declared a State of Public Emergency in the whole country. The declaration shall last for a period of seven days, pursuant to section 34(2) with effect from 8th July 2020.



The public is reminded that the COVID -19 Emergency Regulations issued under the Emergency Powers Act shall continue to apply during the period of the State of Public Emergency.



Furthermore, the public is advised to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves and curb the spread of COVID-19, while the experts continue to monitor and assess the situation.





Posted - 15 Jul 2020 : 22:48:05 President Barrow further declares 7 days of State of Public Emergency



In exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 34(6) of the 1997 Constitution, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has further declared a State of Public Emergency in the whole country. The declaration shall last for a period of seven days, pursuant to section 34(2) with effect from today, 15th July 2020.



The COVID -19 Emergency Regulations issued under the Emergency Powers Act shall continue to apply during the period of the State of Public Emergency.



