10624 Posts Posted - 23 Jun 2020 : 15:36:29 It has been quite a long time since work on the revamp of the airport was started,the last time I used the airport the works were proceeding VERY slowly,it would seem to me that as the tourist trade is vital to the Gambian economy these works should proceed more speedly,in the UK there are plans to create "Air Bridges" to countries who have been fortunate enough to identify quickly and isolate those unfortunate people who have contracted the Coved 19 virus.NO African countries are on that list,what a boost it would be if GAMBIA was the first African country to be "Bridged"



August 31, 2020



PETROLEUM HOUSE, BRUFUT, 27TH AUGUST 2020 – The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure and The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, is pleased to announce the recruitment of Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) as the consultant for the Design and Supervision of the construction of an ultra-modern Presidential VVIP Lounge at the Banjul International Airport, in preparation for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Government Summit in 2022.



Under this agreement, NACO and its Gamban partner, Cityscape of The Gambia, will provide integrated design services for an independent VVIP pavilion for the exclusive use of the President of the Republic and other designated guests. This complex will include presidential lounges, press rooms, protocol offices, security offices, parking lots for the use of passengers arriving and departing the presidential lounge, and roads linking the lounge to the Aircraft Apron.



Additionally, the engineering firm will provide detailed designs and pre-contract services for a period of 23 weeks as well as deliver construction compliance and site supervision duties for 52 weeks.



‘‘The signing marks yet another indication of our logical approach to systematically putting in place an array of infrastructure to ensure a successful hosting of the OIC 2022’’, says Mr. Yankuba Dibba, the Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat.



‘‘The VVIP lounge will give our guests a taste of the experience of Gambian hospitality. It would provide a befitting welcome to the smiling coast of Africa’’.



The building of a modern presidential lounge at the country’s only international airport, ahead of the OIC Summit in 2022, will uplift its image and standards in line with international protocol and high-level reception requirements.



The project will complement ongoing efforts by OICGambia, and The Gambia government, to position The Gambia as a leading conference destination in the subregion. Moreover, like other OICGambia projects, it will create several job opportunities and transfer of knowledge to local firms and individuals.







