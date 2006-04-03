Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

RELATED:



https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?ARCHIVE=true&TOPIC_ID=12477



http://archive.thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/attitude-towards-work-1









https://www.freedomnewspaper.com/2020/05/14/gambia-brikama-market-fire-readers-opinion/



Greetings Pa, before even ending the talk about the challenges we face as a country regarding the Gambia Fire & Rescue Services, just a day after the Brikama market inferno, a car caught fire on the bustling main road in Brikama right by the market, banks, and petrol station. To my constanation, I heard jounalist Pa Modou Bojang, who happened to chance on the fire incident on his way to Banjul, asking the traffic police officer to quickly alert the Fire Service.



In reply, I heard the officer telling Pa Modou that the Fire Service said that their vehicle has a break down thus, they wouldn’t be any use. Albeit the fire truck was broken, I would have thought the fire station, that was located very close by, that even one officer would have at least walked over to help with crowd control around the, by then, a fully fire engulfed car. This smacks of blatant negligence, lack of respect for work, lack of regard for work. Surely, this can only be called one name, and one name only, unprofessionalism on the part the Brikama Fire Service Station.



Pa, how can anyone defend such a department with unprofessional behavio? How can anyone hold brief for such a depart as mush as we want to sympathize with them for resource incapacitation; for resource constraints? Yes, we sympathize with the resource constraints experience they may be inherently, and perennially suffering from for years on end but honestly, can we really say that they are committed to their job with or without tools?



The least they could have done was to show up and make an attempt to show their commitment to the job.This may lead to public solidarity with their plight as a department. But to fail to show up at all, is inexcusable. This is an eye witness account. Therefore, how can anyone fail to impute unprofessionalism on the conduct of the department?



Pa, are we as a people really serious about ourselves? Can we really point a finger at anyone past ourselves for our own short comings as a people? Pa, we must understand as a people that no one will come from the heavens to save us. For how long is the F&RS going to tolerate a sub-substandard department and the status quo?



The leadership of the department needs to know that history will judge them harshly for failing to loudly decry their plight for the whole country to know. Let the department knock on doors and solicit help from the National Assembly, from all quarters, from the powers that be, and not remain satisfied with less than honorable and sub-standards existence. For lack of a better word, what is happening to us as a people of Gambia?



God please save us and make us a serious and God fearing people. The maggots have been eating, and now nearly finished eating away the rut of our country are now revealing our state of near distruction of all our systems anchoring a nation. We are about to crumble like dry bread. Oh God, I pray.



