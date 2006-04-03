Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



10439 Posts
Posted - 13 May 2020 :  11:20:01

https://www.freedomnewspaper.com/2020/05/13/gambia-breaking-news-fired-fraudster-gambian-diplomat-bamba-mass-is-afraid-to-be-extradited-to-gambia-he-lacks-dependable-residency-to-live-in-the-uk-mass-suspends-interviews-had-booked-with-the-u/

======================================================================

May 13, 2020


The fired Gambian Diplomat Bamba Mass has chickened out from his interview schedules amid reports that he was privately warned of his possible extradition to The Gambia, if he picks on the Barrow administration, Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mass has been accused of stealing over one million dalasis from The Gambian High Commission in London. The stolen funds represent false rent tenancy agreements Mass had forged to defraud The Gambian government. He was aided by one Mariama Fatajo Jammeh to defraud the state, per an Internal Audit Report issued by Gambia’s National Audit Department.

Bamba Mass, who is still resident in the United Kingdom, is wanted by The Gambian state for theft among other charges. He was dismissed last month by the Personnel Management Office (PMO). He was not paid his April salary.

Reports have it that the authorities in Banjul are reviewing the decision that barred Mass from receiving his April pay. He is likely going to be paid his April salary, sources said.

Mass had earlier booked interviews with the Brikama based Mbeng Kering radio, and its UDP Online Bantaba affiliate. Efforts to have him on the said mediums had proved futile, as Mass kept asking the two networks to give him time.

Unimpeachable sources said Bamba Mass’s legal status in the United Kingdom is not well grounded given the fact that he was granted residency by the Home Office on “Humanitarian ground.” His asylum claim against dictator Jammeh’s former rule was denied; hence his deportation was stayed for humanitarian reasons.

“Now that he had found himself in such a potential legal dilemma, he risked been thrown out of the UK, if The Gambia decides to pursue extradition proceedings against him. Mass had violated UK’s laws by forging tenancy papers, coupled with the bank fraud he had committed while working for The Gambian government in the United Kingdom,” said our source.

For now, Bamba Mass is maintaining a low profile. He spends part of his day on social media and watching TV at home. His second wife is a strong supporter of President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP). She lives in Sweden.
