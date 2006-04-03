Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Environment and sustainable development
 HOW MUCH MONEY IS IN THESE FUNDS ?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10414 Posts
Posted - 05 May 2020 :  13:54:02  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/gambia-tourism-board-and-africa-infrastructure-fund-joint


========================================================================
Comments and ANY information welcome




Fine, I understand it is a MOU about :

"Press Release

BANJUL – On Tuesday 28 April 2020, the Director General of the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) and the Chief Executive of the Africa Infrastructure Fund (AIF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to undertake a feasibility study for a proposed Elevated Mass Transit Rail System (EMTRS) in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA). "
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 05 May 2020 14:04:19
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06