Some Nigerians and Gambian nationals have been arrested for hacking Trust Bank Gambia Limited, police spokesman Lamin Njie, has told the Freedom Newspaper. The high profile financial crime case is being investigated by the police’s fraud squad. Assistant Superintendent Njie says the nabbed suspects are currently helping the police in their investigations.



“We can confirm it for now. When I equired it looks like that the investigators want to exhaust certain angles and if we go with it on the media, it would affect the investigations. We can really confirm the story and some people have been arrested including some Nigerians, but the investigation is in progress. Some Gambians and Nigerians have been arrested in connection with the matter and the investigations are ongoing,” ASP Njie remarked.



Quizzed as to whether the bank was hacked, ASP Njie said: “I think it was something like that. It is something relating to accounts hacking. I cannot be able to get to the specifics because for now, they want to exhaust the investigations.”



Njie couldn’t immediately tell me, as to how many people were arrested, but he has promised to update us later with an additional information.



It should be noted that some Trust Bank staffers were recently sacked from the bank. Reports also suggest that the hacking must have been an inside job.



But the police spokesman said he doesn’t know if Trust bank staffers have been implicated in the alleged hacking case.



We have been reliably informed that the hacked accounts have been recovered and the situation was under control.

