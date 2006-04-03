Author Topic toubab1020





10396 Posts Posted - 30 Apr 2020 : 12:34:26

https://foroyaa.net/examplery-transparency-leads-to-trust-more-good-will-and-support/





======================================================================

on April 29, 2020

COVID 19 is a scourge that is undermining the economic base and contingency measures are necessary to protect the people from the illness and its effects.



This is why 500 Million Dalasis is set aside to deal with the virus and 739 Million dalasis to deal with the economic hardship that may arise from the fight against the virus.



What is important is to explain the source of the money for each Gambian to know and the way it is spent. Once this is done, the gaps left will be identified and all those who could fill the gap will be enthusiastic to have listening ears.



The Gambia should not lose the opportunity to put a disaster relief architecture that would earn the appreciation of all those who have provided or aim to provide cash or kind to combat the Pandemic. A country that fails to make good use of goodwill is certain to end up losing confidence and trust of the world to the detriment of its population. ======================================================================on April 29, 2020COVID 19 is a scourge that is undermining the economic base and contingency measures are necessary to protect the people from the illness and its effects.This is why 500 Million Dalasis is set aside to deal with the virus and 739 Million dalasis to deal with the economic hardship that may arise from the fight against the virus.What is important is to explain the source of the money for each Gambian to know and the way it is spent. Once this is done, the gaps left will be identified and all those who could fill the gap will be enthusiastic to have listening ears.The Gambia should not lose the opportunity to put a disaster relief architecture that would earn the appreciation of all those who have provided or aim to provide cash or kind to combat the Pandemic. A country that fails to make good use of goodwill is certain to end up losing confidence and trust of the world to the detriment of its population. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic