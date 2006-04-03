Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9636 Posts Posted - 29 Apr 2020 : 23:49:09 #Gambia - Musical Chairs





PRESS RELEASE: GAMBIA GOVERNMENT EFFECTS MAJOR CIVIL SERVICE REDEPLOYMENTS



Dated: April 29th, 2020 Banjul, The Gambia



Consistent with its philosophy of fostering growth and promoting rapid and efficient delivery of resources within all sectors of governance, The Gambia Government acting on Executive advisory, has effected major changes within the Civil Service.



This involves the appointment of a Deputy Secretary General, the redeployment of nine (9) Permanent Secretaries and the reassignment of four (4) Directors, two of whom are redeployed to the Foreign Service.



Accordingly, Mrs. Salimatta E.T. Touray, Permanent Secretary at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been elevated to the position of Deputy Secretary General, Office of The President. A career diplomat, with extensive diplomatic experience spanning two decades, Mrs. Touray began her Foreign Service career as Cadet Administrative Officer in 1993 and rose through the ranks, becoming Acting Deputy Head of Mission & Chancery at the Gambian Embassy in Brussels. She would later return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Deputy Permanent Secretary, before being appointed Permanent Secretary. Between 2010 and 2012, Mrs. Touray worked for the UNDP Gambia Country Office as National Project Coordinator for The Gambia Priority Employment Project (Gamjobs). A former translator and schoolteacher, Salimatta Touray attended Saint Joseph’s and Saint Augustine’s High Schools and holds, B.A. and Master’s degrees in French with specialties in Languages and Literature from the Université de Franche Comté, Besançon, France.



The rest of the redeployments are:



Mr. Lamin Dampha, Permanent Secretary at The Trade & Employment Ministry moves to the Ministry of Health as PS No. 2.



Momodou Mbye Jabang, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, moves to the Office of The President.



Assan Jallow, Permanent Secretary at Youth & Sports moves to The Trade and Employment Ministry.



Ebrima Sisawo, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education moves to the Agriculture Ministry.



Saikou Sanyang, Permanent Secretary at Environment & Forestry moves to the Youth & Sports Ministry.



Muntaga Sallah, Permanent Secretary Office of The President moves to the Environment Ministry.



Louis Moses Mendy, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Interior Ministry, has been elevated to Permanent Secretary Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.



Saffie Sankareh, Permanent Secretary at Health, moves to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as PS.



In a related development, Mr. Alhagi Nyangado, Director General of Strategic Policy & Delivery at the President’s Office is designated as Gambia’s new Ambassador to Russia.



Muhammed Manjang, Director General of the Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) moves to the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat as its Executive Secretary.



Meanwhile, Mr Saloum Malang, a long-serving Deputy Director General of The Gambia International Aviation has been elevated to the position of Director General of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA).



He replaces Mr Abdoulie Tambadou who is the new Managing Director of SSHFC.



With these redeployments and new assignments, Government envisages a more productive and efficient Civil Service administration which is the bedrock of our development aspirations anchored in the National Development Plan.



The Gambia Government therefore, urges all public and civil servants to support this initiative for the achievement of our development aspirations.



Signed:

Ebrima G Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9636 Posts Posted - 29 Apr 2020 : 23:53:18 The following is culled from FB.

————————————-

Salam Pa , here is my view on the Manjang firing . I am also told the board opposed this attempt to remove him . Also he is not a civil servant and therefore cannot be redeployed within the civil service . All these other redeployments are designed to serve as fig leaf to cover the real objective which is get rid of Manjang and use social security as they want . I understand he has build up a healthy reserve and would not go along with attempts to chip away at that money and they want him gone . I shared this on the mariama post you shared



“It makes no sense. The PS moved from education is a professional educationist with decades of experience and taken to agriculture to replace a career agriculturalists with over 25 years of experience . The agriculturalist is moved to OP as PS . The PS at trade also with decades of experience at the ministry is moved to a new ministry he has no experience with . It is an absolutely insane reshuffling of the most senior civil servants nearly midway into the fiscal year that will do absolutely no good other than achieve the one objective that seems to be driving this whole scheme which is to get rid on Muhammad Manjang . Firing or removing Mr Manjang as a stand alone decision is something the president lacks the courage to do owing to the huge public backlash that ensued when he first tried to cashier him and hand SSHfC back to the wolves and be in a position to drain it little by little . So they decided to dress it up like a general reshuffling of the senior level personnel hoping that would insulate them from public backlash. It shouldn’t . They are offering Manjang a lousy position at Senegalo- Gambian Secretariat knowing fully well he is unlikely to accept a position totally out of sync with his qualifications and experience. The public has to once again saddle up and demand Mr Manjang be left to do his job at SSHFC unencumbered and the president stop this foolishness of trying to destabilize the civil service in the midst of a global pandemic with its severe attendant consequences across government and the country they are responsible for .” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic