April 22, 2020





Gambia’s Health Ministry, has felt being sidelined by Africell in the disbursement of the twelve million dalasis (12 Million dalasis) that the leading mobile phone company, had donated to the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline health workers, a letter from Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Muhamadou Lamin Jaiteh, has revealed, Freedom Newspaper can report. The letter entitled “ Extremely urgent” further stated: “Listing of Health Sector Staff without authorization.”



This followed Africell’s decision to handle and supervise the payment of Health Workers, who are entitled to be paid during the COVID-19 prevention and protection program. The company is paying health workers. Africell has decided to process the payments.



Perm Sec Jaiteh has called on Africell to stop the payment program and liaise with the Ministry.



“This development is worrying to the Ministry’s administration as until this time the office of the Permanent Secretary has neither received any formal letter of engagement nor has the administration been approached for its authorization for the conduct of disbursement of funds to health workers,” Jaiteh wrote.



