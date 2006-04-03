Author Topic Momodou





TRRC submits Interim Report to Government



The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) on Wednesday, April 29 submitted its interim report to the Government. At a small ceremony held at the Ministry of Justice, TRRC Chair Dr. Lamin Sise handed over copies of the report to Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou for onward transmission to President Barrow.



Handing over the report, Dr. Sise apologized for the slight delay in submission but expressed delight that the Commission has now finished work on the interim report and will now focus on completing its mandate and working on the final report. He reminded the Minister that as per the provisions of the TRRC Act, the Interim Report just covers the Commission’s activities during its first year of existence and does not contain any recommendations. The recommendations will be part of the final report of the Commission.



Receiving the Interim Report on behalf of President Barrow, Minister Tambadou thanked Chairman Sise and all the Commissioners and staff of the TRRC for what he called the wonderful job they have done so far. The TRRC he said, “has set the bar so high as far as transitional justice and truth commissions are concerned around the world.” Minister Tambadou assured the TRRC team that he would duly transmit the report to the President and would do all he can to continue supporting the important work the Commission is doing.



In brief remarks, TRRC Executive Secretary Baba Galleh Jallow said the Commission is grateful for the continued support of the Gambia Government and the Justice Minister in particular, and especially for their non-interference in the work of the Commission. He said the fact that there is no government interference in the Commission’s work is particularly important because it safeguards the integrity of the TRRC process.



The brief handing over ceremony was attended by Mr. Hussein Thomasi, Special Adviser to the Justice Minster and TRRC Deputy Executive Secretary Musu Bakoto Sawo.

