$1 testing kits: Senegal's approach to coronavirus

27 Apr 2020



https://www.aljazeera.com/podcasts/thetake/2020/04/1-testing-kits-senegal-approach-coronavirus-200427143150262.html



Until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, the West African nation is employing affordable and widespread testing as a strategy to flatten the curve.

Without much of a health budget, Senegal is being championed for controlling the novel coronavirus. From early-detection mobile kits to 3D-printed ventilators, the West African nation is demonstrating a possible model in curbing COVID-19, relying on their experience of managing the Ebola outbreak.