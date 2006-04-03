Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9633 Posts
Posted - 28 Apr 2020
$1 testing kits: Senegal's approach to coronavirus

27 Apr 2020

https://www.aljazeera.com/podcasts/thetake/2020/04/1-testing-kits-senegal-approach-coronavirus-200427143150262.html

Until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, the West African nation is employing affordable and widespread testing as a strategy to flatten the curve.
Without much of a health budget, Senegal is being championed for controlling the novel coronavirus. From early-detection mobile kits to 3D-printed ventilators, the West African nation is demonstrating a possible model in curbing COVID-19, relying on their experience of managing the Ebola outbreak.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
