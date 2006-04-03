Author Topic toubab1020





https://foroyaa.net/ten-new-persons-taken-into-quarantine/



By Nelson Manneh on April 28, 2020



Dr. Mustapha Bittaye the Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health said ten (10) Gambians have been taken into quarantine on account of travelling into the country from Senegal.



Dr. Bittaye said two new laboratory test results were received and both tested negative for COVID-19.



“The country currently has seventy-nine (79) persons under quarantine, one active case and no probable case,” he said.



Bittaye said twenty-four (24) people were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 upon completion of the mandatory quarantine period.



“Daily follow up of ninety- nine (99) low-risk contacts are still ongoing to ascertain manifestation of symptoms of COVID 19,” he said.



Globally Dr. Bittaye said since the 31st December 2019 and as of 26th April 2020, a total of two million nine hundred and ninety-three thousand and sixty (2,993,060) cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of these, two hundred and six thousand, nine hundred and ten (206, 910) deaths were registered and seven hundred and eighty-one thousand, two hundred and fifty-three (781, 253) recovered from the disease.



“Senegal recorded six hundred and seventy-one (671) confirmed cases, two hundred and eighty-three (283) recoveries and nine (9) deaths,” he said.



Currently, Dr. Bittaye said they have seventy-nine (79) people are on quarantine. A total of four hundred and twenty-three (423) tests were conducted and ten (10) were positive. Two hundred and ninety-seven (297) people completed quarantine, six hundred and forty-two (642) contacts traced and three hundred and ten (310) people completed follow-ups.



“Daily coordination meetings ongoing at both the strategic and technical levels, decongestion of mile II prisons following presidential pardon and food relief to be provided to 84% of the population,” he said.



Bittaye said for logistic and safety, the procurement of 16,900 litres of fuel for health services activity approval is granted.



“Distribution of non-contact infrared thermometer in western 1 and 2 health regions is ongoing and plans are underway to do the distribution of non-contact infrared thermometers in other regions,” he said.



On surveillance and laboratory services, Bittaye said ninety-nine (99) contacts that were previously traced are currently being followed up to ascertain manifestation of COVID-19 symptoms.



