Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 “So, we have a bloated ministry,..."		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10389 Posts
Posted - 28 Apr 2020 :  11:46:50  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


https://standard.gm/top-doctor-tells-health-ministry-to-drastically-reduce-directorates/

======================================================================

By Alagie Manneh April 27, 2020

The Gambia must restructure its “bloated” healthcare system and purge its many so-called directors “scattered in buildings” if the country is serious about attaining quality healthcare, according to Dr Ramou Njie.

The Gambian-born, UK-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, who was speaking in a wide-ranging interview with The Standard on Covid-19, elucidated: “We have a Ministry of Health and this is known by everybody and so many external consultants have said the same. We have a Ministry of Health that has I don’t know nine, or 16 directors. And this is for a small country with two million people. Compare that with Uganda, which has 40 million people, they only have three directors.

“So, we have a bloated ministry, with a lot of duplication, and a lot of resources that are used up in administrative processes that can actually be diverted to frontline healthcare. So, by restructuring I mean, streamlining the ministry so that the resources are actually channeled to where they are most needed. And, not having these many directorates which are scattered in different buildings. I know it’s a difficult task, but if we don’t do that, it will be very difficult to get the results that we want [in health].”
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.11 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06