Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



10387 Posts
Posted - 27 Apr 2020 :  20:36:11

The page can be accesed from Gambian Newspapers on line, in Bantaba in cyberspace

========================================================================
There is "maintainence" going on "We will be back in a few days"

They have had some real scoops in the past,I hope that this has not caused any problems and Maintainence is an excuse for a more long term closure.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
