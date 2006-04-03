Author Topic toubab1020





Dear editor,April 21, 2020

Will the government officials, the elected officials and the politicians reduce their begging calls for charity that is becoming the unpleasant feature in The Gambia.

It’s not the call of government officials, elected officials and politicians begging and asking people for charity for whatever reason.



We have a government for a reason.

People pay their taxes for a reason.

It’s sickening that The Gambia is becoming a begging charity basket case open season begging and calls for charity from government officials, elected officials and the politicians.

Begging and charity cannot replace what the government is supposed to be doing.

We cannot rely on begging and charity to make up for the failings of the government.

If we want to live in a developed country and eradicate poverty, we have to make our government assume its duties and responsibilities.



It’s pathetic when government officials and politicians are openly begging for charity like sick people when they should be talking about policies to address the socioeconomic development challenges facing the people.

Begging and charity is fine in every society but it’s the third sector and not government officials, elected officials and politicians who fund raise for charity to supplement government efforts.



Charity and begging cannot suffice for the role of the government in tending to the socioeconomic development needs of the people.

Our focus should be on how to make our government assume its duties and responsibilities to the people, better manage public finances and the national economy to develop the country and eradicate poverty.



This open season begging and charity basket case going around is becoming uncomfortable- especially when it’s the government officials, elected officials and the politicians who are leading the out of tune sing song charity chorus.

Can we focus more on the better management of public finances and the national economy and government policies?That’s what will develop the country and improve the living standards of the people?

In that lies the solution but not this unhealthy begging and charity culture.

Yusupha ‘Major’ Bojang

