Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 The D500.000.000,00 (five hundred million) fund?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9628 Posts
Posted - 22 Apr 2020 :  22:11:09  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
THE SOURCE OF THE MUCH TALKED ABOUT D500,000 THROUGH VIREMENT FOR COVID-19.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus Emergency fund, it could be recalled that a decision was made to set aside an amount of D500,000,000.00 as emergency funds to cater for the prevention, preparedness and response to the threat of the Corona Virus in an executive meeting held at state house under the leadership of President Adama Barrow

In that regard, a virement has been raised across BEs for the prevention, preparedness and response to the threat of the Corona Virus

Below is the list Bes the virement was raised from.

1. Office of the President No 2211101 (travel) =D20,000,000

2. PMO No 2219102 ( training)= D70,000,000

3. National Audit Office No 2211101 (travel) =D16,000,000

4. Ministry of Health No 2217101 (consultancy) = D50,000,000

5. Centralized Service No 2221124 ( operating cost-PUDC)= D150,000,000

6. Ministry of Environment No 2622102 (Cont. to OMVG =D100,000,000

7. Office of the VP No 2211101 (travel)= D2,000,000

8. PMO office No 211101 (travel)= D1,000,000

9. National Assembly No 2211101 (travel)= D4,000,000

10. Judiciary No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000

11. PSC No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000

12. Tourism No 2211101 (travel)= D1,000,000

13. Justice No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000

14. MOFEA No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000

15. MOLRG No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000

16. Agriculture No 2211101 (travel)= D2,000,000

17. Trade No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000

18. Health No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000

19. Environment No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000

20. MOICI No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000

21. Fisheries No 2211101 (travel) =D1,500,000

22. MOHERST No 2211101 (travel)= D1,000,000

23. MOCSW No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000

24.Health No 2511106 (NHIS) = D70,000,000

TOTAL AMOUNT =500,000,000

Source: Kexx Sanneh
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06