9628 Posts Posted - 22 Apr 2020 : 22:11:09 THE SOURCE OF THE MUCH TALKED ABOUT D500,000 THROUGH VIREMENT FOR COVID-19.



The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus Emergency fund, it could be recalled that a decision was made to set aside an amount of D500,000,000.00 as emergency funds to cater for the prevention, preparedness and response to the threat of the Corona Virus in an executive meeting held at state house under the leadership of President Adama Barrow



In that regard, a virement has been raised across BEs for the prevention, preparedness and response to the threat of the Corona Virus



Below is the list Bes the virement was raised from.



1. Office of the President No 2211101 (travel) =D20,000,000



2. PMO No 2219102 ( training)= D70,000,000



3. National Audit Office No 2211101 (travel) =D16,000,000



4. Ministry of Health No 2217101 (consultancy) = D50,000,000



5. Centralized Service No 2221124 ( operating cost-PUDC)= D150,000,000



6. Ministry of Environment No 2622102 (Cont. to OMVG =D100,000,000



7. Office of the VP No 2211101 (travel)= D2,000,000



8. PMO office No 211101 (travel)= D1,000,000



9. National Assembly No 2211101 (travel)= D4,000,000



10. Judiciary No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000



11. PSC No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000



12. Tourism No 2211101 (travel)= D1,000,000



13. Justice No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000



14. MOFEA No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000



15. MOLRG No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000



16. Agriculture No 2211101 (travel)= D2,000,000



17. Trade No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000



18. Health No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000



19. Environment No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000



20. MOICI No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000



21. Fisheries No 2211101 (travel) =D1,500,000



22. MOHERST No 2211101 (travel)= D1,000,000



23. MOCSW No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000



24.Health No 2511106 (NHIS) = D70,000,000



TOTAL AMOUNT =500,000,000



