|
Momodou
Denmark
9628 Posts
|
|
Posted - 22 Apr 2020 : 22:11:09
|
THE SOURCE OF THE MUCH TALKED ABOUT D500,000 THROUGH VIREMENT FOR COVID-19.
The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus Emergency fund, it could be recalled that a decision was made to set aside an amount of D500,000,000.00 as emergency funds to cater for the prevention, preparedness and response to the threat of the Corona Virus in an executive meeting held at state house under the leadership of President Adama Barrow
In that regard, a virement has been raised across BEs for the prevention, preparedness and response to the threat of the Corona Virus
Below is the list Bes the virement was raised from.
1. Office of the President No 2211101 (travel) =D20,000,000
2. PMO No 2219102 ( training)= D70,000,000
3. National Audit Office No 2211101 (travel) =D16,000,000
4. Ministry of Health No 2217101 (consultancy) = D50,000,000
5. Centralized Service No 2221124 ( operating cost-PUDC)= D150,000,000
6. Ministry of Environment No 2622102 (Cont. to OMVG =D100,000,000
7. Office of the VP No 2211101 (travel)= D2,000,000
8. PMO office No 211101 (travel)= D1,000,000
9. National Assembly No 2211101 (travel)= D4,000,000
10. Judiciary No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000
11. PSC No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000
12. Tourism No 2211101 (travel)= D1,000,000
13. Justice No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000
14. MOFEA No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000
15. MOLRG No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000
16. Agriculture No 2211101 (travel)= D2,000,000
17. Trade No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000
18. Health No 2211101 (travel) =D2,000,000
19. Environment No 2211101 (travel) =D1,000,000
20. MOICI No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000
21. Fisheries No 2211101 (travel) =D1,500,000
22. MOHERST No 2211101 (travel)= D1,000,000
23. MOCSW No 2211101 (travel) =D500,000
24.Health No 2511106 (NHIS) = D70,000,000
TOTAL AMOUNT =500,000,000
Source: Kexx Sanneh
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone