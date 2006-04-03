Author Topic Momodou





20 April 2020

Special return flight for British tourists and short-term visitors to The Gambia and their direct dependants on 24 April.

The British Government in partnership with Titan Airways will operate a repatriation flight from The Gambia for British travellers in The Gambia to return to the UK. The Gambian authorities closed all land borders and airspace on 23 March and they have not confirmed when the airspace will reopen to allow commercial flights to operate fully, so we strongly recommend travelling on this special charter flight if you need to return to the UK. See [Return to the UK].



Special return flight for British tourists and short-term visitors to The Gambia and their direct dependants on 24 April.

The British Government in partnership with Titan Airways will operate a repatriation flight from The Gambia for British travellers in The Gambia to return to the UK. The Gambian authorities closed all land borders and airspace on 23 March and they have not confirmed when the airspace will reopen to allow commercial flights to operate fully, so we strongly recommend travelling on this special charter flight if you need to return to the UK. See [Return to the UK].