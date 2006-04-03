Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9625 Posts
Posted - 20 Apr 2020 :  23:53:38  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Still current at:
20 April 2020
Updated:
20 April 2020
Latest update:
Special return flight for British tourists and short-term visitors to The Gambia and their direct dependants on 24 April.
The British Government in partnership with Titan Airways will operate a repatriation flight from The Gambia for British travellers in The Gambia to return to the UK. The Gambian authorities closed all land borders and airspace on 23 March and they have not confirmed when the airspace will reopen to allow commercial flights to operate fully, so we strongly recommend travelling on this special charter flight if you need to return to the UK. See [Return to the UK].

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/the-gambia
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
