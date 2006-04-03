Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



Posted - 19 Apr 2020 :  22:22:03

https://foroyaa.net/immigration-department-detain-48-foreign-nationals-in-basse/

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

By Lamin Fatty on April 19, 2020

Personnel of the Gambia Immigration Department in Basse, on Friday 17 April 2020 detained 48 foreign nationals suspected of entering the country illegally in the wake of the recent border closure by Banjul and Dakar.

In the same vein, a Chinese national in charge of recruiting labourers for the company that is overseeing the construction of a bridge in Basse, was on Friday invited for questioning by the Immigration authorities.

Modou K.O Njie the regional health officer in Basse expressed concern that the laourers were gathered together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Njie also expressed concern how these people got into the country.

Njie said: “This is why we are closely working with the Immigration Department to thoroughly investigate how these people got into the country; if they entered through the porous borders, we (the health authorities) need to do our part meaning we have to quarantine them.”

The Commissioner of Immigration in Basse Enssa Jawara said the matter will be investigated to know how these foreign nationals got into the country.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
