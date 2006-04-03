Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 Pharmaceutical Society of Gambia give Locally made		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9622 Posts
Posted - 17 Apr 2020 :  14:49:02  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Great! We are proud of you.

Pharmaceutical Society of Gambia give Locally made hand Sanitizers to MoH


The Point: Friday, April 17, 2020

http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/pharmaceutical-society-of-gambia-give-locally-made-hand-sanitizers-to-moh

As stakeholders join efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia on Wednesday presented locally made hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony held at the Ministry’s complex in Banjul.

Presenting the items, Makieu Kaira Janneh, vice president of the Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia on behalf of members, underscored the importance of the items, saying the hand sanitizers are locally produced by Gambian pharmacies to help people use it for hand washing.

The Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia, she went on, is committed to contributing its quota towards the containment of Covid -19 in the country.

Receiving the items, Dr Ahamadou Lamin Samateh, Minister of Health, thanked the donors for the timely donation, further commending the society for its innovation in producing the locally made hand sanitizers for use by the country’s health personnel.

Minister Samateh reiterated that good work always speaks for itself, something he said, is what is exactly demonstrated by the Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia.

He also commended the Society for putting in place good regulations, which he observed, has helped regulate the operations of pharmacies in the country.

He however, encouraged them to be more vigilant while also advising the general public to always adhere to recommended safety precautions such as social distancing, something he said, would help a great deal in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

By Momodou Faal

information officer

Ministry of Health
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06