Pharmaceutical Society of Gambia give Locally made hand Sanitizers to MoH





The Point: Friday, April 17, 2020



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/pharmaceutical-society-of-gambia-give-locally-made-hand-sanitizers-to-moh



As stakeholders join efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia on Wednesday presented locally made hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony held at the Ministry’s complex in Banjul.



Presenting the items, Makieu Kaira Janneh, vice president of the Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia on behalf of members, underscored the importance of the items, saying the hand sanitizers are locally produced by Gambian pharmacies to help people use it for hand washing.



The Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia, she went on, is committed to contributing its quota towards the containment of Covid -19 in the country.



Receiving the items, Dr Ahamadou Lamin Samateh, Minister of Health, thanked the donors for the timely donation, further commending the society for its innovation in producing the locally made hand sanitizers for use by the country’s health personnel.



Minister Samateh reiterated that good work always speaks for itself, something he said, is what is exactly demonstrated by the Pharmaceutical Society of The Gambia.



He also commended the Society for putting in place good regulations, which he observed, has helped regulate the operations of pharmacies in the country.



He however, encouraged them to be more vigilant while also advising the general public to always adhere to recommended safety precautions such as social distancing, something he said, would help a great deal in containing the spread of the deadly virus.



By Momodou Faal



information officer



Ministry of Health

Great! We are proud of you.