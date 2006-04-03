Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Health and Nutrition Forum

Health and Nutrition

Experts Warn Gambia Could Have 181, 000 Covid-19 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9622 Posts Posted - 15 Apr 2020 : 21:11:09 Experts Warn Gambia Could Have 181, 000 Covid-19 Cases If Social Distancing Is Ignored



Foroyaa: April 15, 2020



By Momodou Jarju



https://foroyaa.net/experts-warn-gambia-could-have-181-000-covid-19-cases-if-social-distancing-is-ignored/



The Gambia is expected to have 181, 000 Covid-19 infected cases around June-July when it is predicted to be at its peak, if the people continue to ignore the social distancing measures provided by health officials.



This is revealed by the National Assembly Special Select Committee on the Implementation of the State of Public Emergency Regulations 2020 on the sideline after a meeting it held on Wednesday with four ministries at the assembly in Banjul.



The special committee is mandated by parliament to talk to various stakeholders in relation to the public emergency on the regulations or on issues related to Covid-19.



Alagie Mbow, the chairperson of the special committee, said they engaged the ministries of Justice, Interior, Finance and Economic Affairs, and Trade, Industry and Regional Integration, to ascertain what each of the aforementioned ministries are doing in relation to the regulations put in place by government to curb the spread of the virus.



“But the most critical issue right now is for people to observe social distancing. Is a very big issue and yesterday (Tuesday) we were told by the minister if things didn’t change… if people are not observing social distancing, there is a potential that Gambia may be infected with over 180, 000 cases and that’s is really dangerous,” he said.



Mbow pleaded to all Gambians to observe social distancing to safe the country from the Covid-19 pandemic. He further called on shops that are allowed to open at certain times, to have the necessary cleaning materials to ensure whoever goes to those shops is advised to use sanitizers.



He also cautioned Gambians that the deadly virus doesn’t discriminate whether the person is white or black or comes from a different region.



Speaking further, Mbow indicated that the health officials are trying to protect the entire population and the best thing Gambians should do is to listen to them and ensure they follow the strict guidelines on social distancing.



Mbow said enforcement is another critical issue they talked about. And according to him, the police need to enforce the regulations, but they need equipment to be able to do that. This equipment includes mobility and protective gears.



He said: “Because when you are dealing with people, you don’t know who has the virus and who doesn’t have the virus…We ‘ve been told the ministry of health is working with them and they will be supplied with necessary gears. And also we have the military on standby just to ensure that all these things are enforced,” he said.



In terms of the availability of foodstuff in the country; Mbow said they were told that there is enough, but the government is making efforts to bar people who are trying to smuggle foodstuff out of the country.



“I think we have enough, but there is something they are also saying that there is a lot effort they are doing to curb the movement of food out of this country, actually there is an issue going on right now and I think this is the responsibility of all Gambians to ensure that we keep the food here even though there are some coming, but we have to ensure what we have is actually kept here,” he said.



Justice Ministry To Make Amendment



In the same vein, Mbow said the ministry of justice is set to amend the regulations on essential and non-essential commodities regulations 2020.



This came amid complaints from Gambians that the measures rolled out are not helping the vulnerable people most of whom are buyers. It is expected that the amendment of the regulations, which will be in the next few days, will be at the best interest of all and sundry.



Dawda Kawsu Jawara, vice chairperson of the special committee, said it has come to their notice that some vendors have actually increased the prices of commodities as opposed to the regulations.



“We are very certain that by the time we finish conducting our exercise, we will come up with very good news,” he said, adding that they are confident that they will deliver to people’s expectations.



Mbow said the justice minister told them that they are going to amend the regulations and in the next few days, the population will know the changes.



“I think in the next few days, the population will be told what are some of these amendments in terms of opening and closing times of essential and non-essential commodities that many of our people are actually asking for,” he said.



Mr. Jawara further said the planned amendments will be gazetted and communicated to the masses.



He also seized the opportunity to appeal to Gambians to adhere to the social distancing advice to safe the country from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Gambia is expected to have 181, 000 Covid-19 infected cases around June-July when it is predicted to be at its peak, if the people continue to ignore the social distancing measures provided by health officials.This is revealed by the National Assembly Special Select Committee on the Implementation of the State of Public Emergency Regulations 2020 on the sideline after a meeting it held on Wednesday with four ministries at the assembly in Banjul.The special committee is mandated by parliament to talk to various stakeholders in relation to the public emergency on the regulations or on issues related to Covid-19.Alagie Mbow, the chairperson of the special committee, said they engaged the ministries of Justice, Interior, Finance and Economic Affairs, and Trade, Industry and Regional Integration, to ascertain what each of the aforementioned ministries are doing in relation to the regulations put in place by government to curb the spread of the virus.“But the most critical issue right now is for people to observe social distancing. Is a very big issue and yesterday (Tuesday) we were told by the minister if things didn’t change… if people are not observing social distancing, there is a potential that Gambia may be infected with over 180, 000 cases and that’s is really dangerous,” he said.Mbow pleaded to all Gambians to observe social distancing to safe the country from the Covid-19 pandemic. He further called on shops that are allowed to open at certain times, to have the necessary cleaning materials to ensure whoever goes to those shops is advised to use sanitizers.He also cautioned Gambians that the deadly virus doesn’t discriminate whether the person is white or black or comes from a different region.Speaking further, Mbow indicated that the health officials are trying to protect the entire population and the best thing Gambians should do is to listen to them and ensure they follow the strict guidelines on social distancing.Mbow said enforcement is another critical issue they talked about. And according to him, the police need to enforce the regulations, but they need equipment to be able to do that. This equipment includes mobility and protective gears.He said: “Because when you are dealing with people, you don’t know who has the virus and who doesn’t have the virus…We ‘ve been told the ministry of health is working with them and they will be supplied with necessary gears. And also we have the military on standby just to ensure that all these things are enforced,” he said.In terms of the availability of foodstuff in the country; Mbow said they were told that there is enough, but the government is making efforts to bar people who are trying to smuggle foodstuff out of the country.“I think we have enough, but there is something they are also saying that there is a lot effort they are doing to curb the movement of food out of this country, actually there is an issue going on right now and I think this is the responsibility of all Gambians to ensure that we keep the food here even though there are some coming, but we have to ensure what we have is actually kept here,” he said.Justice Ministry To Make AmendmentIn the same vein, Mbow said the ministry of justice is set to amend the regulations on essential and non-essential commodities regulations 2020.This came amid complaints from Gambians that the measures rolled out are not helping the vulnerable people most of whom are buyers. It is expected that the amendment of the regulations, which will be in the next few days, will be at the best interest of all and sundry.Dawda Kawsu Jawara, vice chairperson of the special committee, said it has come to their notice that some vendors have actually increased the prices of commodities as opposed to the regulations.“We are very certain that by the time we finish conducting our exercise, we will come up with very good news,” he said, adding that they are confident that they will deliver to people’s expectations.Mbow said the justice minister told them that they are going to amend the regulations and in the next few days, the population will know the changes.“I think in the next few days, the population will be told what are some of these amendments in terms of opening and closing times of essential and non-essential commodities that many of our people are actually asking for,” he said.Mr. Jawara further said the planned amendments will be gazetted and communicated to the masses.He also seized the opportunity to appeal to Gambians to adhere to the social distancing advice to safe the country from the Covid-19 pandemic. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone rassimian

United Kingdom

132 Posts Posted - 16 Apr 2020 : 12:40:53 Having read this thread a few times I am perplexed as to how this figure of 181,000 has been reached. There is no mention of who these so called 'experts' are. A minister is not an expert nor is a committee. This is not to say that people should not be worried about the spread of this virus. One thing is sure and that is, it knows no boundaries and anyone could become infected. However to extrapolate such a large number of potential victims of this virus from the current 9 mentioned in various media and Government sources needs more explanation. In the UK at least scientific 'experts' appear daily on the media and in Government statements .If anyone can enlighten readers as to who these 'experts' are in the Gambia it would be helpful, so an objective analysis of these predictions could be open for debate and discussion. Nothing worse than a Government panicking it's citizens with unsubstantiated information unless that's what they want to do. rassimian

United Kingdom

132 Posts Posted - 17 Apr 2020 : 16:38:01 Further to my comments yesterday I have made some analysis of my own ,albeit in a very crude way. Lets make an assumption that the population of the Gambia is roughly between 1.5 million and 1.8 million people ( not sure what the estimate is or if it is only based on the last census) and compare it with what is happening in the UK city of Birmingham ( nearest pop. estimate is 1.3 million) So far and again assuming that the UK is at least 2 months , if not more in front of the Gambia with regard to covid 19 spread the current estimate of deaths from the viral infection in this city is about 60. Given that Birmingham is surrounded by other built up conurbations with large populations and the possibility for movement into and out of the area there could be a comparison between the Gambia and Senegal in terms of cross border movement. No one is talking about figures like 181,000 for the city of Birmingham. The Government of the Gambia needs to come clean with how they arrive at these predictive figures. Momodou





Denmark

9622 Posts Posted - 17 Apr 2020 : 19:00:41



The health minister today at the daily briefing was asked about the high figures and his answer was that the projection was based on Chinese and western models.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg3pFoqydbw

I agree with you. It’s really exaggerated.The health minister today at the daily briefing was asked about the high figures and his answer was that the projection was based on Chinese and western models. toubab1020





10373 Posts Posted - 18 Apr 2020 : 16:39:57





quote: Originally posted by Momodou



I agree with you. It’s really exaggerated.



The health minister today at the daily briefing was asked about the high figures and his answer was that the projection was based on Chinese and western models.



Explained very well,based on soneone else's theriories confusion reigns where politics are concerned. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 18 Apr 2020 19:09:22 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics 2020 Final Draft Constitution 2019 Draft Constitution The 1970 Gambian Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii This page was generated in 0.09 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |