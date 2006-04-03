Author Topic Momodou





9631 Posts Posted - 27 Mar 2020 : 12:29:29 Breaking News: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has coronavirus



https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-52060791





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.



Mr Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.



"He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty," a statement said.



He will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis, the statement added.



The test was carried out at Number 10 by NHS staff.





In a tweet, Mr Johnson said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



"Together we will beat this."



Mr Johnson was last seen on Thursday night, as he clapped outside No 10 as part of a nationwide gesture to thank NHS staff.



There are more than 11,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, and 578 people have died.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-52431913





Boris Johnson's return to work on Monday after more than three weeks out of action will be a "boost for the country", his deputy has said.

The PM has arrived in Downing Street to resume full-time duties after a fortnight recovering from coronavirus.

He will chair the morning meeting of the government's coronavirus "war cabinet" on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for him during his absence, said he was "raring to go".

The PM spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, after being admitted on 5 April.

During his hospitalisation, he received regular oxygen treatment to help his breathing.

After he was discharged on 12 April, Mr Johnson suggested his condition "could have gone either way" and praised the staff at St Thomas' Hospital in central London who looked after him.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's return to work 'a boost for the country'Boris Johnson's return to work on Monday after more than three weeks out of action will be a "boost for the country", his deputy has said.The PM has arrived in Downing Street to resume full-time duties after a fortnight recovering from coronavirus.He will chair the morning meeting of the government's coronavirus "war cabinet" on Monday.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for him during his absence, said he was "raring to go".The PM spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, after being admitted on 5 April.During his hospitalisation, he received regular oxygen treatment to help his breathing.After he was discharged on 12 April, Mr Johnson suggested his condition "could have gone either way" and praised the staff at St Thomas' Hospital in central London who looked after him.He has not been doing any official government work during his convalescence at Chequers, on medical advice.