Denmark

Courtesy of The Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that Gambia has registered its first case of COVID-19 this evening. The case is a Gambian female from UK. Ministry of Health is doing all it can to prevent further spread of the virus.



To prevent yourself and your family, always wash your hands with soap, do NOT touch your face, do NOT shake hands, keep away from public gatherings. For more info call 1025 help line. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 19 Mar 2020 : 20:39:20 Gambia Suspends Flights to Contain the spread of the Coronavirus

March 19th, 2020



The 4th Cabinet session chaired by President Adama Barrow has been updated on the COVID 19 situation in the country. An immediate decision was taken that flights from thirteen (13) countries are suspended with immediate effect until further notice.



The decision follows the recommendation of the Health Expert Committee concerning the recent development on COVID-19.

Countries affected by the immediate flight suspension are the following:

1. The United Kingdom

2. Spain

3. France

4. Poland

5. Germany

6. Sweden

7. Denmark

8. Switzerland

9. Netherlands

10. Norway

11. Austria

12. Belgium

13. Portugal





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 19 Mar 2020 : 20:41:02 Persons Travelling from 47 Countries Will Undergo 14 days Mandatory Quarantine



Cabinet has approved that individuals (Gambian & Non Gambian) travelling from 47 countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas to The Gambia will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. This decision will be reviewed regularly and the public will be informed accordingly. The forty-seven countries are as follows:

Asian and Pacific Region

1. China

2. Republic of Korea

3. Japan

4. Malaysia

5. Australia

6. Singapore

7. Philippines

8. Indonesia

9. Thailand

10. India



European Region

11. Italy

12. Spain

13. France

14. Germany

15. Switzerland

16. The United Kingdom

17. Netherlands

18. Norway

19. Austria

20. Belgium

21. Sweden

22. Denmark

23. Czechia

24. Greece

25. Portugal

26. Israel

27. Finland

28. Slovenia

29. Ireland

30. Estonia

31. Iceland

32. Romania

33. Poland

34. San Marino



Eastern Mediterranean Region

35. Islamic Republic of Iran

36. Qatar

37. Bahrain

38. Pakistan

39. Egypt

40. Saudi Arabia

41. Kuwait

42. Iraq

43. Lebanon



Americas

44. United States of America

45. Canada

46. Brazil

47. Chile



Source: State House FB

Source: State House FB
March 19th, 2020





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 21 Mar 2020 : 23:21:47 Gambia closes airspace and land borders

March 21, 2020



Following consultations and an update from the Ministerial Committee on the Coronovirus, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has approved the closure of the border between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Senegal, effective midnight, on Monday, 23rd March 2020.



The decision of the closure of the border was taken considering the rapid spread of COVID -19 in the world and in our region, and the continuous movement of people posing high risk of contracting the disease. The Government of the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Senegal have mutually agreed to close their border for a period of 21 days in the bid to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The public is hereby informed that the closure will not affect essential services, such as movement of security personnel, foodstuff, medical services, related items and equipment between the two countries.



Furthermore, the Republic of the Gambia has decided to close its airspace from all flights except for medical cargo flights. This closure will also begin midnight on Monday, 23rd March 2020, for a period of 21 days.



Meanwhile, President Barrow reiterates his commendation to the national response teams and committees, all the frontline workers, community and religious leaders, political leaders, the business community, all citizens and people living in The Gambia for their cooperation and standing with his government during these trying times. The President further urges all to take responsibility to prevent, contain and manage the Coronavirus.

Source: State House FB





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 23 Mar 2020 : 08:35:36 Courtesy of the Ministry of Health





Press Release



The Ministry of Health hereby informs the General public that the first case of Covid 19 diagnosed in The Gambia has improved remarkably and will be discharged soon if the second consecutive laboratory test is negative. Since the diagnosis of the first case 9 suspected cases have undergone testing and one has tested positive today.



This is the second confirmed case in The Gambia. This case, a 70 year old Bangladeshi man, who came to the Gambia from Senegal on the 13th March 2020 as a preacher. He was resident at the ‘Markass Centre’ in Bundung where he engaged in preaching and interacted with a number of people. He was said to have travelled from 6 other countries where he was carrying out similar preaching. He was a known diabetic who presented at a health facility in Diabetic Keto Acidosis. He was later referred to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and he unfortunately passed away in the ambulance before arrival on the 20th March, 2020.



Active contact tracing is already ongoing and we urged all people who interacted with the said person to call 1025 for further advice.

The foreign ministry is already informed and the message will be extended to other countries as well for contact tracing.



The general public is urged to take covid-19 very seriously because this is a disease that is highly contagious and we have all seen what is happening in other countries.



The general Public is requested to strongly adhere to the advice and press release of the government.

Furthermore the ministry of health wishes to inform the general public that currently there are 124 people on quarantine at various locations. Seventeen absconded from the quarantine locations thereby posing a great risk to their families and the general public. These individuals are instructed to report back to the quarantine sites immediately , failure to do so will lead to enforcement of the law which may include arresting them





Hon. Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh

Minister of Health. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 24 Mar 2020 : 11:13:25 Health Ministry pushes for suspension of all congregational prayers



Foroyaa: March 23, 2020



By Ndey Sowe

https://foroyaa.gm/health-ministry-pushes-for-suspension-of-all-congregational-prayers/



The Ministry of Health wants the Executive to order for the suspension of all congregational prayers in the country.



This request came after the kingdom of Saudi Arabia banned congregational prayers in mosques and sequel to the Gambia Government’s confirmation of the first death as a result of Coronavirus on Sunday evening involving a 70-Year old male Bangladeshi national.



Modou Njai- Director of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health said their next step is the fumigation and shutdown of Markaz where second case was identified as well as shift work of 1025 hotline handlers, contact tracers, RRT member, and other EOC members.



He lamented that funds are yet to be released for COVID 19 coordination and response.



He added they will develop and implement the use of daily call logs and the expansion of COVID 19 testing facility to the NPHL BL3 Laboratory and also Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) for quarantine to be disseminated and implemented.



He averred that they will develop a rapid assessment tool for the upcoming nationwide assessment of isolation centers, health facilities and Points of Entries (POEs), adding this assessment tool will be shared with other committees for their input to capture their needs.

He said they will continue with tracing contacts of the second person including mortuary attendants, line listing, quarantine and testing of suspects that met case definition.



“Plans are on the way to quarantine all staff that have contact with the deceased and fumigation of Bundung Maternity Hospital, EFSTH Mortuary, and the ambulance that carried the corpse”, he said.



He explained that SOP for sample reporting system to be developed and implemented with immediate effect. He added SOP for burial will be developed and disseminated as well as training of drivers, mortuary attendants, personnel responsible for Emergency Operation Centers (EOC) and quarantine center security on COVID 19.



Serign Modou Joof- Deputy Executive Director National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) who doubles as Coordinator of the COVID 19 Taskforce reminds the general public that they will continue to see people coming to them to lodge complaints.



He added: “if you think there is a suspect that you were in contact with, dial the number 1025 and tell us who you are, where you are and we will come for you”, adding suspects should not join public vehicles to meet them, this he said will create more problems.



He said the reason why all these contacts have been created is to ensure that things are well coordinated at their end.

Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 26 Mar 2020 : 14:55:12 Pandemonium hits Bundung amid 1st covid-19 death



The Point: Thursday, March 26, 2020

http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/pandemonium-hits-bundung-amid-1st-covid-19-death



Inhabitants of Bundung especially those around Markass Center are in a state of panic, after the death of a 70-year-old Bangladeshi, who was earlier tested positive of coronavirus before his death on Saturday.





The Bangladeshi, who came to preach in the country; was residing at the Bundung Markass Center. After his demise, people living around the Bundung Markass are left in totally fear as some locked families, while others vacate the area for other places.



The Point recently went out and about to assess and talk to people about normal life, after it emerged in the news the 70-year-old Bangladeshi, who was residing at Bundung Markass, had been tested positive of covid-19 leading to his demise.



“We don’t even believe ourselves anymore as people living around Bundung Markass. Some of us might not even know if we are contracted with the virus because they said that the symptoms start from 2-14 days,” said Abdou Colley, a resident of Bundung Markass.



Colley explained that some of the people around the area have left the place due to the fear that someone might contract the disease unknowingly.



Adama Sidibeh is another resident of Bundung Markass Center. For him, they are totally in a state of fear and panic, noting that they don’t know who are infected with the virus now.



“Most of the people around this vicinity do not know who is who anymore. Because we don’t know the people who might be infected and might not be infected with the virus,” he said.



“Two of my people left their houses to another place due to the fear they are facing right now,” he said.



Jainaba Jawara also shared similar experience, noting that she doesn’t trust herself anymore much more another person following the news of the demise of the Bangladeshi.



Jawara explained that what some of them want to do now is to go to the hospital for self quarantine.



“I advise myself and some of my friends to go to the hospital for checkup, because we all don’t trust anyone now due to what had happened around our area,” she said.



Lamin Jabbi, another resident of Bundung Markass, noted that some of them are just putting their fate in God and nothing else.



“We are all currently confused, fear and panic after the news of the death of the Bangladeshi. Some of us are just having fate in God and we hope that such disease will not claim many lives in the country,” he said.



Meanwhile, the 70-year-old Bangladeshi arrived in The Gambia by A’ Sky Airline, with three other people on 14 March, 2020. He departed Bangladesh on 4 March and passed through Thailand, Ethiopia and Malawi, where they attended a religious confab.



He then flew back to Ethiopia on 10 March, Mali and Senegal on 11 March where he spent three days on transit at Senegal’s airport before arriving in The Gambia on the 14 March 2020.



Ministry of Health’s reactions



The Ministry of Health intends to fumigate and lockdown Bundung Markass Center, as Gambia’s second case of Covid-19 was identified from the said premises.



According to Modou Njai, director of Health Promotion and Education, three nurses, a doctor and orderly from Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital who met the patient (the Bangladeshi man) are on quarantine, adding that samples would be collected from all high risk contacts.



Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 29 Mar 2020 : 21:22:22 #Gambia #COVID19 update



Sunday 29th March 2020



Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that Gambia registered one new laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.



A 53-year old Gambian who arrived in The Gambia from France on the 15th March (was in the same flight with the first case) • Flight No. AT 579, Royal Air Maroc with 58 people onboard (including the crew)



To prevent yourself and your family, always wash your hands with soap, do NOT touch your face, do NOT shake hands, keep away from public gatherings, observe social distancing.



For more info call 1025 help line. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 11 Apr 2020 : 22:52:54 Breaking: Gambia Registers Five New Coronavirus Cases – As It’s Revealed FOUR Out Of The Five Are Young People Between The Ages Of 20 And 28



The Fatu Network: April 11, 2020



By Lamin Njie



https://fatunetwork.net/breaking-gambia-registers-five-new-coronavirus-cases-as-its-revealed-four-out-of-the-five-are-young-people-between-the-ages-of-20-and-28/



The Minister of Health Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh confirmed on Saturday the country’s active coronavirus cases have risen to six after the country recorded five new cases.



“A total of 76 new laboratory test results have been received recently, five were positive, one inconclusive and 70 were negative,” Dr Samateh told reporters in Banjul Saturday less than an hour ago.



“Two of the confirmed cases were in quarantine and later on home isolation on account of recent travel from the United Arab Emirates.



“One other confirmed case was in quarantine and also later on home isolation on account of recent travel from United Kingdom



“The remaining two confirmed cases are still in quarantine for being close contacts with the fourth confirmed case,” Dr Samateh added.



The country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at nine but it has emerged all four of the five new cases are all below the age of 30. Two of the victims are both aged 20 while the other two both aged 28. The Minister of Health Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh confirmed on Saturday the country’s active coronavirus cases have risen to six after the country recorded five new cases.“A total of 76 new laboratory test results have been received recently, five were positive, one inconclusive and 70 were negative,” Dr Samateh told reporters in Banjul Saturday less than an hour ago.“Two of the confirmed cases were in quarantine and later on home isolation on account of recent travel from the United Arab Emirates.“One other confirmed case was in quarantine and also later on home isolation on account of recent travel from United Kingdom“The remaining two confirmed cases are still in quarantine for being close contacts with the fourth confirmed case,” Dr Samateh added.The country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at nine but it has emerged all four of the five new cases are all below the age of 30. Two of the victims are both aged 20 while the other two both aged 28. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9625 Posts Posted - 20 Apr 2020 : 21:47:09 Gambia registers 1 new case of covid-19



The Point: Monday, April 20, 2020

http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/gambia-registers-1-new-case-of-covid-19





The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed one new positive case of covid-19, bringing the total number to 10.



Out of the 10 positive cases of covid-19, The Gambia has recorded only one death, a Bangladeshi, who was tested positive of the virus after his demise.



Two people have so far recovered out of the total number of confirmed cases.



The 26 years old female, who has just been tested positive for the virus is residing in Banjul and had just returned from United Arab Emirates on 20 March and is currently under treatment. She was a probable case and was tested twice before finally tested positive for the virus.



On Sunday, Dr. Bittaye confirmed that 95 persons were under quarantine, 56 completed quarantine and two released.



At least 310 completed follow-up and two were traced.



During Saturday’s update on covid-19, Dr. Muhammed Lamin Bittaye of the Ministry of Health has disclosed that 23 laboratory samples have been collected for processing with four additional persons taken for quarantine. All of them are Senegalese who managed to sneak into the country.



“Globally, since 31 December, 2019 to 17 April 2020, a total of over two million, two hundred and forty-eight thousand, thirty-seven (2, 248, 37) cases of covid-19 have been reported. There have been over 154, 126 (one hundred and fifty-four thousand, one hundred and twenty-six) deaths with over 570, 791 recovered cases,” he said on Saturday.



He added that there have been ongoing daily coordination meetings at both strategic and technical levels to coordinate and implement their strategies for the response to covid-19.



“The ministry will deploy newly hired health personnel to their duty station. Follow-ups and provision of continued psychosocial support to affected communities and persons under quarantine and treatment and those who have just been discharged from quarantine and treatment centers.”



Dr. Bittaye added that, they will continue testing all the people in quarantine before discharging them and also strengthen community surveillance, risk communication and community engagements in all regions with undesignated border areas especially in some villages in URR which borders Senegal.



“We will continue with daily follow-ups of low risk contacts and those discharged from quarantine, encourage public and self-reporting of suspected cases through the 1025 hotline.”



Clarifying the rumour about condoms circulating on social media, Dr. Bittaye noted that they will want to assure the general public that the national covid-19 plan is comprehensive and does not include the materials that will be bought by government but also those to be given by other partners.



“There is no actual procurement of condoms by the Ministry of Health. The procurement is based on the most urgent needs which do not include condoms at present.”



Meanwhile, Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday announced the registration of 17 positive cases, which brings the total number to 367 positive cases. At least 220 have recovered from the virus, with 143 under treatment.



