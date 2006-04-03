Author Topic toubab1020





Interesting Eh ?



https://www.chronicle.gm/fsqa-board-chair-resigns-following-mass-sacking-of-staff/



======================================================================

Kebba Ansu Manneh On Feb 10, 2020



The Chairman of board of directors of Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) Badara Loum has resigned on Friday following mass dismissal of staff a few weeks ago.



“I can confirm that I have resigned and this is due to the management style employed at the authority as well as differences in opinion with the director general of the authority,” he confirmed to The Chronicle.



His resignation came just weeks after the Authority’s director general, Zainab Jallow dismissed eight staff and suspended dozens of others. Madam Jallow was earlier petitioned by her staff for engaging in corruption and mismanagement since last year and they wanted her removed.

Zainab Jallow, DG FSQA



In January, the issue resurfaces when staff held a press conference to renew their call for their boss’s removal. However, a few days later, they were dismissed.



“Partly, I can say yes my resignation has to do with the sacking and suspension of staff of the institution but also beyond this. I would like to stop here for now,” he said.

