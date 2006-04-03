Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 Board Chair Resigns		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10307 Posts
Posted - 14 Feb 2020 :  09:56:22  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

Interesting Eh ?

https://www.chronicle.gm/fsqa-board-chair-resigns-following-mass-sacking-of-staff/

======================================================================
Kebba Ansu Manneh On Feb 10, 2020

The Chairman of board of directors of Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) Badara Loum has resigned on Friday following mass dismissal of staff a few weeks ago.

“I can confirm that I have resigned and this is due to the management style employed at the authority as well as differences in opinion with the director general of the authority,” he confirmed to The Chronicle.

His resignation came just weeks after the Authority’s director general, Zainab Jallow dismissed eight staff and suspended dozens of others. Madam Jallow was earlier petitioned by her staff for engaging in corruption and mismanagement since last year and they wanted her removed.
Zainab Jallow, DG FSQA

In January, the issue resurfaces when staff held a press conference to renew their call for their boss’s removal. However, a few days later, they were dismissed.

“Partly, I can say yes my resignation has to do with the sacking and suspension of staff of the institution but also beyond this. I would like to stop here for now,” he said.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06