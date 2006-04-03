Author Topic toubab1020





Wednesday, February 12, 2020



The commissioner general of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has warned that the era of compromise for tax evasion and non-tax compliance will be a thing of the past as the Authority has been tasked by government to collect D12.4 billion in 2020.



Yankuba Darboe, who was speaking to journalists on Monday, hinted that 2020 will be a turning point for GRA in the interest of national development.



Mr. Darboe said the Authority is ready to intensify the fight against tax evasion in 2020 as part of their mandates.



According to him, GRA was established by Act of Parliament and that part of its role is to administer, assess and collect tax.



He added that GRA remains ever committed to ensuring that it plays its rightful role in mobilising the required financial resources for the realisation of national development goals.



The commissioner general recalled that GRA was tasked by the government to collect 10.7 billion in 2019, disclosing that they collected more than the set target.



He said to achieve this year’s target, GRA must implement its mandates without any compromise. He, however, added that GRA is open for negotiation in making payment plans as a compromise.



Mr. Darboe made it clear that any company that is exempted from paying tax should endeavour to bring that document for verification or else they must pay tax.



He emphasised that it is not the wish of GRA to close down companies, saying that all what they want is voluntary tax compliance from companies who need to pay tax.



“We have to follow the law to make sure that people pay their tax on time. And if you don’t, we will know, and we will come to you one day,” he warned.



“We are here to encourage businesses” and we give free advice to business owners. “We give all kinds of encouragement and we facilitate trade in this country free of charge,” he said. He added: “However, we do that without compromising the principle. What you need or suppose to pay, make sure you meet that obligation. And if you don’t pay, “we will give you advice. But, two or three steps in default, we will take action which will not be a desirable step.”

Author: Abdoulie Nyockeh



