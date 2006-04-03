Author Topic toubab1020





Operative of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia have arrested two suspects with cocaine.



The principal suspect, Jonathan Okoye, a Nigerian national was arrested together with his wife.



The suspect, Jonathan Okoye, was arrested with 160 grams of cocaine. His wife, Chioma Okoye, is charged conspiracy.



Both suspects according to our source are under the custody of DLEAG as investigation into the matter continues.



Ousman Saidybah, the agency spokesperson has confirmed the development to The Point.



DLEAG he said is doing everything within its mandate to eradicate the menace of cocaine and other drug trafficking cases in the country. “No stone will be left unturned in our attempt to make the country free from all clandestine activities.”



He said that the suspected was arrested also in 2017 by narcotic officers.



In a separate development, DLEAG PRO said one Lamin Touray, Alia’s Mosquito is also under their custody.



Mr. Touray, a native of Brikama in the West Coast Region was arrested with 45 big bundles of s/cannabis and six stones of cannabis resin.



On the concealment method, he added, the suspected cannabis bundles were wrapped with a cement paper and concealed in six bags (1 white and blue flour bag containing 20 big bundles, (2 white rice bag each containing 5 big bundles of which in total are 10 bundles.



“Our officers are always on alert and are patrolling the country 24 hours to make sure that country is free from drug related issues,” he stated, while urging the collaboration of everyone in the bid achieving their objectives.

Author: Momodou Jawo



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/couple-arrested-with-cocaine



