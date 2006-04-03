Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Dismissed Ambassador Sues Gov’t		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10279 Posts
Posted - 07 Feb 2020 :  15:40:13  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
"The presiding Judge disclosed that he did not see any affidavit of service in the case file but would adjourn the matter to enable the state to be served with the motion on notice.
The matter was then adjourned to 9 March, 2020 for hearing."

Let's see what happens on the 9th, Interesting Eh ?



======================================================================

By Bruce Asemota

Dismissed Gambian ambassador to Guinea Bissau has instituted a civil suit against the Attorney General and Ministry of Foreign Affairs before the High Court.

Musa Sonko, who was also accreditation to Cabo Verde and Guinea Conakry, is claiming the sum of six million, six hundred and forty-seven thousand five hundred and twenty-two dalasi.

He is claiming damages for breach of contract at D900.000.00 and interest at 22% from the date of the filing of the suit and the date of judgment.
In the supporting affidavit of his suit, Sonko averred that he was appointed as an ambassador with effect from 16 May, 2017 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a two-year contract.

He said after serving for one year five months, he was served with a letter informing him that a decision had been taken to recall him from posting and that his replacement had already been appointed.

When the matter came up before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on Wednesday, Sonko’s legal counsel, Lamin K. Mboge informed the court that he did not know whether the state was with the motion on notice.

The presiding Judge disclosed that he did not see any affidavit of service in the case file but would adjourn the matter to enable the state to be served with the motion on notice.
The matter was then adjourned to 9 March, 2020 for hearing.

https://standard.gm/dismissed-ambassador-sues-govt/
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06