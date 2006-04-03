Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 TRRC announcement		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9532 Posts
Posted - 05 Feb 2020 :  16:16:13  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission TRRC is continuing its investigations on the death of former Minister of finance, Ousman Koro Ceesay. The commission has also opened investigations on the attack on road users by former President Yaya Jammeh’s convoy, and civil servants who were detained and had their rights violated. The commission therefore calls on victims and witnesses to these incidents to contact the TRRC personally at its headquarters or call the following telephone numbers:

5086269
5086660
2590391
9348929
A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06