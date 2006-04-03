Author Topic Momodou





9532 Posts Posted - 05 Feb 2020 : 16:16:13 The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission TRRC is continuing its investigations on the death of former Minister of finance, Ousman Koro Ceesay. The commission has also opened investigations on the attack on road users by former President Yaya Jammeh’s convoy, and civil servants who were detained and had their rights violated. The commission therefore calls on victims and witnesses to these incidents to contact the TRRC personally at its headquarters or call the following telephone numbers:



5086269

5086660

2590391

9348929