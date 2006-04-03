Author Topic toubab1020





Following the death of Luntang Jaiteh two months ago, the town of Bakau has got a new Alkalo. He is Dodou Bojang of Old Bakau. Bojang, 61, briefly served in the position some years back before it was given back to the late Luntang Jaiteh.

Bojang, who is also the custodian of sacred traditional pool Katchically, said his focus will be to work for the interest of the people of Bakau together with all residents regardless of any differences.



He said he aspires to work in full consultation with elders and youths from the town as well as the local and central government authorities and will not also forget his traditional role in the society.

“I want to urge all residents of Bakau to continue to love each other and work for everlasting harmonious existence among ourselves,” he concluded.

Suruwa B Jaiteh, who also contested the seat, will speak to The Standard too.



