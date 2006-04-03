Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

GOOD MORNING MR. PRESIDENT New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





10266 Posts Posted - 04 Feb 2020 : 01:34:25



Mr. President, the game is over; it’s time for reconciliation and action.



The Gambian population was distracted last week by violence that erupted between the 3 Years Jotna protesters and the security forces, but we thanked God that there were no deaths reported.



Now that things have come back to normalcy, let’s continue praying for peace and unity so that we won’t encounter such unnecessary protests again in the country, which will only take the country back to worse and weaken our economy.



Mr. President, there is need for national reconciliation and dialogue. We need to open a new page and continue focusing on other important issues affecting the livelihood of Gambians.



Major challenges like fighting migration, child trafficking and creating jobs for the youths are pending issues that need to be addressed. Prices of commodities in the market are also on the rise.



Mr. President, we appeal to you to give amnesty to the executive members of the 3 Years Jotna and drop all charges against them for the sake of peace and national unity.



The members of the 3 Years Jotna should also know that like everybody living in The Gambia, they should respect the rule of law especially the constitution.



Everyone should be law abiding to avoid troubles, respect one another and not use threats, insults and castigating people through the social media. This is not democracy.



Mr. President, we also appeal to some people in the diaspora to desist from sponsoring groups to instigate violence in the country whilst they and their families are abroad. Let them use those monies to sponsor development projects in their communities so that development can be decentralised. Let them invest in the areas of health, education, electricity and water for the betterment of the lives of the Gambian people. We appreciate their contribution to our economy by providing over 300 million US dollars last year as remittance.



Mr. President, the Gambia is a signatory of Article 19 of the UN People’s Right which states that everybody has right to opinions and expression. The rights include freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impact information and ideas through any media.



In this regard, we appeal to you to reopen King FM and Home Digital FM radios.



Journalism is a noble profession, and those in the profession should be very careful and very responsible in promoting divergent views without hatred or disrespect.



Rwanda is an example of how the media instigated the civil war.



In The Gambia, we have 33 radio stations, six news papers and many TV stations. Journalists should take the advantage of New Gambia to promote peace and unity and not violence.



Mr. President, the Gambian judiciary under the leadership of Justice Hassan Jallow should be commended for demonstrating its independence. An example was set last week when Hon. Ya Kumba Jaiteh won her case against the President for her unlawful dismissal from the National Assembly.



As Hon. Jaiteh said: “Hopes have now been restored in our judiciary.” Unlike during Jammeh’s time when we had kangaroo courts and judgements being dictated by one man.



Your government should encourage the judiciary personnel and assist them in some of their challenges.



Finally, Mr. President, as father of the nation, let’s forgive and forget and work together for the betterment of The Gambia.



For the Gambia, our homeland



Good day!



http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/good-morning-mr-president-8 Monday, February 3, 2020Mr. President, the game is over; it’s time for reconciliation and action.The Gambian population was distracted last week by violence that erupted between the 3 Years Jotna protesters and the security forces, but we thanked God that there were no deaths reported.Now that things have come back to normalcy, let’s continue praying for peace and unity so that we won’t encounter such unnecessary protests again in the country, which will only take the country back to worse and weaken our economy.Mr. President, there is need for national reconciliation and dialogue. We need to open a new page and continue focusing on other important issues affecting the livelihood of Gambians.Major challenges like fighting migration, child trafficking and creating jobs for the youths are pending issues that need to be addressed. Prices of commodities in the market are also on the rise.Mr. President, we appeal to you to give amnesty to the executive members of the 3 Years Jotna and drop all charges against them for the sake of peace and national unity.The members of the 3 Years Jotna should also know that like everybody living in The Gambia, they should respect the rule of law especially the constitution.Everyone should be law abiding to avoid troubles, respect one another and not use threats, insults and castigating people through the social media. This is not democracy.Mr. President, we also appeal to some people in the diaspora to desist from sponsoring groups to instigate violence in the country whilst they and their families are abroad. Let them use those monies to sponsor development projects in their communities so that development can be decentralised. Let them invest in the areas of health, education, electricity and water for the betterment of the lives of the Gambian people. We appreciate their contribution to our economy by providing over 300 million US dollars last year as remittance.Mr. President, the Gambia is a signatory of Article 19 of the UN People’s Right which states that everybody has right to opinions and expression. The rights include freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impact information and ideas through any media.In this regard, we appeal to you to reopen King FM and Home Digital FM radios.Journalism is a noble profession, and those in the profession should be very careful and very responsible in promoting divergent views without hatred or disrespect.Rwanda is an example of how the media instigated the civil war.In The Gambia, we have 33 radio stations, six news papers and many TV stations. Journalists should take the advantage of New Gambia to promote peace and unity and not violence.Mr. President, the Gambian judiciary under the leadership of Justice Hassan Jallow should be commended for demonstrating its independence. An example was set last week when Hon. Ya Kumba Jaiteh won her case against the President for her unlawful dismissal from the National Assembly.As Hon. Jaiteh said: “Hopes have now been restored in our judiciary.” Unlike during Jammeh’s time when we had kangaroo courts and judgements being dictated by one man.Your government should encourage the judiciary personnel and assist them in some of their challenges.Finally, Mr. President, as father of the nation, let’s forgive and forget and work together for the betterment of The Gambia.For the Gambia, our homelandGood day! Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics 2019 Draft Constitution The 1970 Gambian Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |