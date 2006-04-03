Author Topic toubab1020





Monday, February 3, 2020



According to a news release from the Ministry of Finance, the pump price has been reduced with effect from 1 February 2020.



Diesel, which was D55 is now reduced to D54.90, and petrol which was D55 is now D52.60.



In January both fuel and diesel cost D55 per litre.



