SNIPPET,please click on the source link at the bottom of this article to read the full article and see the pictures.

By Yankuba Jallow & Nelson Manneh on
January 29, 2020

A trial magistrate has remanded the chairman and other members of the 3 Years Jotna Movement to Mile II pending their arraignment before the high court.

Magistrate P. Sarr of the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court made this ruling following an intense argument between the prosecuting officer and the defence lawyer.

Superintendent M.D Mballow made an application for the matter to be transferred to the high court because the court lacks the jurisdiction to try count 3 which deals with rioters demolishing structures.

The Police Superintendent submitted that counts 1 and 2 attract imprisonment of 1 and 5 years respectively while count 3 attracts life imprisonment.

https://foroyaa.gm/court-remands-3-years-jotna-leaders-to-mile-ii/
