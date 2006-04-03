Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
18 Danish students on experience sharing trip at Kuntaur Upper Basic School

The Point: Wednesday, January 29, 2020
http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/18-danish-students-on-experience-sharing-trip-at-kuntaur-upper-basic-school

Eighteen students and two teachers from Helsingoer Little School in Denmark are on a three weeks trip in country as guest of Kuntaur Upper Basic School in Central River Region North.

The rationale of the visit is to learn, share teaching, techniques and socio-cultural issues with each other.

The visit is an annual event since the creation of the link in 1997, pioneered by the link coordinator Kanimang Camara.

Events organized for this year’s visit include joint classes; question and answers session on key thematic areas such as child education, environment, religion, politics, agriculture and gender. They will also visit Armitage senior secondary school in Jangjanbureh; participate in inter- house athletic competitions; visit to families of Gambian friends to learn local culture; visit the stone circles in Wassu and weekly market “Lumo”;

During the welcome ceremony, the school’s acting principal Landing Badgie said the annual visits have been significantly providing the enabling teaching and learning environment to the students.

Author: Fatou .B.Cham
A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
