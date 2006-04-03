Bantaba in Cyberspace
24 January 2020

Security researchers have criticised Facebook's head of communications, Sir Nick Clegg, for his response to the hacking of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos.

Mr Bezos' phone was hacked in May 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message loaded with malware.

But in an interview with the BBC, Sir Nick said WhatsApp's encrypted messages could "not be hacked into".

And he failed to acknowledge security flaws in the app that had let hackers compromise their target's smartphones.

"Nobody tell Nick Clegg about how exploits work," joked cyber-security researcher Kevin Beaumont.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-51235815?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c349z4g3m80t/whatsapp&link_location=live-reporting-story
