Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

The Gambia Government Bans ‘Operation 3-Years Jotn New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9517 Posts Posted - 27 Jan 2020 : 09:16:54

-----------------------



The Gambia Government Bans ‘Operation 3-Years Jotna’ with Immediate Effect





Press Release Dated: Sunday 26th January, 2020



Banjul, The Gambia—The Gambia Government renders Operation 3-Years Jotna, a subversive, violent and Illegal Movement and hereby bans the movement from ever operating within the shores of The Gambia.



Members of the public are hereby notified that in fact, the Jotna Movement was never legally registered but Government in exercise of its openness and adherence to the democratic rights of citizens, allowed them to operate so long as their activities were consistent with the law.



Tonight, The Gambia Government wishes to inform citizens, members of the public, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that Operation 3-Years Jotna is rendered a subversive, violent and an Illegal Movement that has all the attributes of a subversive group determined to illegally unseat the constitutionally elected Government of President Adama Barrow and is therefore, banned forthwith.



Therefore, citizens and businesses or other groups and entities that are seen to be aiding and abetting the activities of this illegal Movement masquerading as a Pressure Group are warned to immediately seize their relationship(s). Henceforth, any person, Radio Station, business or group that chooses to do business with Operation 3-Years Jotna and or promote their agenda will be in violation of this pronouncement and will face severe consequences.



The Gambia Government also announces the suspension of Brikama-based Home Digital FM and Tallinding Kunjang-based King FM radio stations pending the outcome police investigations that these stations violated their licenses. Government notes with concern that the two FM stations have demonstrated notoriety for peddling incendiary messages and allowed their media to be used as platforms for inciting violence, fear-mongering and live broadcasts urging Gambians to join Jotna demonstrators all calculated to threaten the security and safety of The Gambia.



Meanwhile, Pa Modou Bojang, the Proprietor of Brikama-based Home Digital Fm and Mr. Gibbi Jallow, the Manager of King FM are helping the Police in their investigations. The Gambia Government urges all citizens and members of the public to stay away from these stations.



The Gambia Government also announces that police have arrested some 137 people among them, Executive members. Some are in hiding while others are attempting to flee the jurisdiction. Regional Governors, Chiefs and local district authorities are urged to report any suspects to the nearest police station and the public is warned that it is a violation of the law to harbor any fugitives from justice.



The Gambia Government regrets to report that while there were no fatalities, some people sustained non-life threatening injuries among them 18 paramilitary officers and 7 civilians, most of whom have since been discharged.



Accordingly, The Gambia Government urges all citizens and residents to remain calm and law abiding as the situation is under total control. The audio messages and false reports trending on social media about fatalities is all propaganda as not a single person died during today’s demonstration.



Signed,

Ebrima G Sankareh

Government Spokesman

The Gambia Government Spokesperson OMG! A fully fledged new dictatorship-----------------------Banjul, The Gambia—The Gambia Government renders Operation 3-Years Jotna, a subversive, violent and Illegal Movement and hereby bans the movement from ever operating within the shores of The Gambia.Members of the public are hereby notified that in fact, the Jotna Movement was never legally registered but Government in exercise of its openness and adherence to the democratic rights of citizens, allowed them to operate so long as their activities were consistent with the law.Tonight, The Gambia Government wishes to inform citizens, members of the public, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that Operation 3-Years Jotna is rendered a subversive, violent and an Illegal Movement that has all the attributes of a subversive group determined to illegally unseat the constitutionally elected Government of President Adama Barrow and is therefore, banned forthwith.Therefore, citizens and businesses or other groups and entities that are seen to be aiding and abetting the activities of this illegal Movement masquerading as a Pressure Group are warned to immediately seize their relationship(s). Henceforth, any person, Radio Station, business or group that chooses to do business with Operation 3-Years Jotna and or promote their agenda will be in violation of this pronouncement and will face severe consequences.The Gambia Government also announces the suspension of Brikama-based Home Digital FM and Tallinding Kunjang-based King FM radio stations pending the outcome police investigations that these stations violated their licenses. Government notes with concern that the two FM stations have demonstrated notoriety for peddling incendiary messages and allowed their media to be used as platforms for inciting violence, fear-mongering and live broadcasts urging Gambians to join Jotna demonstrators all calculated to threaten the security and safety of The Gambia.Meanwhile, Pa Modou Bojang, the Proprietor of Brikama-based Home Digital Fm and Mr. Gibbi Jallow, the Manager of King FM are helping the Police in their investigations. The Gambia Government urges all citizens and members of the public to stay away from these stations.The Gambia Government also announces that police have arrested some 137 people among them, Executive members. Some are in hiding while others are attempting to flee the jurisdiction. Regional Governors, Chiefs and local district authorities are urged to report any suspects to the nearest police station and the public is warned that it is a violation of the law to harbor any fugitives from justice.The Gambia Government regrets to report that while there were no fatalities, some people sustained non-life threatening injuries among them 18 paramilitary officers and 7 civilians, most of whom have since been discharged.Accordingly, The Gambia Government urges all citizens and residents to remain calm and law abiding as the situation is under total control. The audio messages and false reports trending on social media about fatalities is all propaganda as not a single person died during today’s demonstration.Signed,Ebrima G SankarehGovernment SpokesmanThe Gambia Government Spokesperson A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9517 Posts Posted - 27 Jan 2020 : 09:39:47 Press Statement from Democratic Union of Gambian Activists (DUGA)



The Democratic Union of Gambian Activists-DUGA condemns, in the strongest terms, the suspension of Home Digital FM and King FM Radio Stations and the arrest and detention of proprietor Pa Modou Bojang and manager Gibbi Jallow, respectively. We demand for their unconditional release with any other detained journalists and all confiscated materials returned to the journalists. The media plays a pivotal role towards the development of society and any attempt by security forces to attack and/or intimidate members of the fourth estate is reprehensible and unacceptable.

Additionally, we express concern over the arrest and detention of over 130 protesters from Operation 3 Years Jotna Movement during their march on January 26th, 2020. The right to peaceful assembly is enshrined in our national Constitution and therefore, citizens must not be denied this inalienable right to exercise their civic duty. We hereby remind the Barrow Government of its Constitutional obligation on the protection of civilians’ life and property. We also call on our leaders and authorities to publicly condemn this act of violence and demand that an immediate investigation be launched to determine reasons for the violence, arrests, detentions, and closures of both media houses.

DUGA is also troubled by the extrajudicial banning of Operation 3 Years Jotna. It is our fervent belief that it is not only enough to ban any group on a mere pronouncement, that all such moves must be done in accordance with the Constitution.

Finally, as a result of the security personnel from the Gambia Police Department’s paramilitary unit’s heavy-handed approach to the protesters and the media, we urge the government to perform a comprehensive security review and reform that will mitigate such instances from reoccurring, at the same time preserving the democratic rights of Gambians. The concerns of the citizens especially the civil society organizations such as Operation 3 Years Jotna must be heard and addressed.



Signed,

DUGA A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics 2019 Draft Constitution The 1970 Gambian Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii This page was generated in 0.14 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |