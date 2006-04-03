Author Topic toubab1020





The Gambia Police Force has announced the arrest of five people who allegedly robbed five different petrol stations.

Cherno Mboob, Yankuba Badjie, Ebou Secka, Modou Lamin Touray and Sarjo Jallow were arrested in connection to multiple robberies at different petrol stations in West Coast Region.



The police PRO Lamin Njie said the police force immediately mounted an investigation when they received information that there are particular robbers who went around robbing petrol stations.



“The suspects targeted four different petrol stations such as four different Jah Oil petrol stations, Speed and GNPC at Abuko where we were able to trace information about the suspects through the petrol station’s CCTV cameras,” he told journalists at a press conference yesterday at the police headquarters.

All five suspects have been charged, PRO Njie said.



“They have been charged with multiple charges ranging from robbery with violence and conspiracy to commit felony and in no time, they will be arraigned before a competent court of law for prosecution. We urge the public to be extra vigilant to curb the menace of criminal gangs in the country,” he added.



By Omar Bah

