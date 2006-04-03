Author Topic toubab1020





Posted - 23 Jan 2020 : 11:23:17



Sunny Enterprise, a recycling factory which is situated at Mandinari village has resumed operations, residents told this reporter.



On Friday January 10th 2020, this reporter visited the factory and found that it was operating even though they were served with a notice to cease all operations until further notice by the National Environment Agency (NEA). Residents told this reporter yesterday that the factory is still operating.



Yusupha Touray, the PRO of Mandinari VDC told this reporter that the factory has not ceased operations; that the VDC has credible information from villagers with farms and gardens in the area, that the factory still continues to operate and process waste oil within their premises. He said villagers plan to seek for a permit from the Police to organise a demonstration against what this factory is doing in their community; that the factory does not respect their community and the NEA as well.



They have applied to the police for permit for a procession from the village outskirt on 2nd February to the residence of the village Alkalo to whom they will deliver a declaration for onward transmission to the authorities.



The letter from the NEA to the Managing Director of Sunny Enterprise advises the company to liaise with NAWEC in dealing with the sludge.



“We advise that you directly communicate to NAWECon the issue of the 2,000 metric tons of sludge that was collected during the rainy season and refer to an agreement (if any) that you had earlier with NAWEC regarding the collection of sludge.



“The possibility of providing a short term measure from authorities to process the said 2,000 mt of sludge could likely result to more social impacts if the issue of odour still persists.



“In view of the foregoing, we therefore urge that you communicate to NAWEC to discuss the way forward in managing the stocked sludge in your possession.”



This reporter attempted to talk to the managing director of the factory but he declined to talk to the press.



