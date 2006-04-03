Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 Corona VIRUS in China		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10237 Posts
Posted - 22 Jan 2020 :  15:07:37  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
This from the BBC:

"China coronavirus: What we know so far

The number of people in China infected with a new virus, the coronavirus, is increasing.

Reports say this infection has spread from Wuhan to other major cities and abroad and on Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO) will consider declaring an international public health emergency over the coronavirus - as it did with swine flu and Ebola.

Such a declaration, if made, will be seen as an urgent call for a co-ordinated international response.

But just what is the coronavirus and what can be done to treat it?

The BBC's online health editor, Michelle Roberts, explains.

22 Jan 2020

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-51197655/china-coronavirus-what-we-know-so-far
Edited by - toubab1020 on 22 Jan 2020 15:09:36
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06