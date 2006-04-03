Author Topic toubab1020





10237 Posts Posted - 22 Jan 2020 : 15:07:37



"China coronavirus: What we know so far



The number of people in China infected with a new virus, the coronavirus, is increasing.



Reports say this infection has spread from Wuhan to other major cities and abroad and on Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO) will consider declaring an international public health emergency over the coronavirus - as it did with swine flu and Ebola.



Such a declaration, if made, will be seen as an urgent call for a co-ordinated international response.



But just what is the coronavirus and what can be done to treat it?



The BBC's online health editor, Michelle Roberts, explains.



22 Jan 2020



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++





https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-51197655/china-coronavirus-what-we-know-so-far This from the BBC:"China coronavirus: What we know so farThe number of people in China infected with a new virus, the coronavirus, is increasing.Reports say this infection has spread from Wuhan to other major cities and abroad and on Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO) will consider declaring an international public health emergency over the coronavirus - as it did with swine flu and Ebola.Such a declaration, if made, will be seen as an urgent call for a co-ordinated international response.But just what is the coronavirus and what can be done to treat it?The BBC's online health editor, Michelle Roberts, explains.22 Jan 2020++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Edited by - toubab1020 on 22 Jan 2020 15:09:36 Topic