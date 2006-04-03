Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9513 Posts Posted - 21 Jan 2020 : 15:17:22 Why You Should March for Justice? #J2J



By: Alagie Saidy-Barrow



Your Opportunity, Your Time To Do Something ON THE 25TH OF JANUARY!



Even those that were closest to the wicked dictator claim that EVERYONE IS A VICTIM! If there is any truth to this statement, then stand with your fellow VICTIMS on the 25th of January! Several said they didn’t know that their fellow brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers were being killed by the illegitimate and murderous government of The Gambia under the evil dictatorship of Yaya Jammeh. So they supported him. Several claim they didn’t know their sisters and mothers were being raped by the evil Yaya Jammeh and his band of wicked men and women. So they stood by him. Several said they didn’t know that mothers and fathers were being disappeared in the middle of the night or at times in broad daylight. So they flocked to his evil events to sing and dance and celebrate. Several continued to mind their business as if all was well. Some actively defended and supported the very evil that was killing, raping and stealing from their country. Some cozied up and worked hard for the evil machinery that was killing, raping and stealing from The Gambia!



When the rape and killings were laid bare, the conscience of every decent Gambian was pricked; even those who claim they didn’t know, now know. We all heard the victims and saw the marks of torture on our people. There is no more excuse of “I didn’t know.” We all know now. Are we going to roll over and pretend dead while some FOREIGNER FROM SENEGAL comes to our country to protest for the return of EVIL (we all saw the non-Gambian speaking guy at the protest)? Or, are we going to grow some spine and stand up for once? The choice is ours but the opportunity to stand up and be counted is here!



The Victims are coming out to stand against the evil that permeated the fabric of our nation shrouding us all in its stinking embrace. If you truly hate evil and wish to stand against it, this is your moment to do so. If you have any conscience and feel terrible for standing by and doing nothing, this is your moment to stand up. If you supported evil and defended the evil against your people, this is your moment to stand up. If you worked for the evil machinery that was killing your people, this is your moment to stand up and say NEVER AGAIN!



If you care, this is your moment to stand up! History will be watching each and every ONE OF US that claims “I Didn’t Know…” or "I Didn't Have A Choice"... History will be watching those who claim to have been working behind the scenes against the dictatorship while ignoring the plight of their people in the open. History will be watching those of you who never missed a march of solidarity for the dictatorship! Now that you know, are you going to stand up and be counted or are you going to continue minding your business? Should evil ever prevail again, will you continue to mind your business until your blood relative is murdered? If not, this is your moment to stand up against evil and show that you hate what was done to your people. Send a clear message to all and sundry that EVIL WILL NEVER AGAIN PREVAIL IN THIS NATION!



March with the Victims ON THE 25TH OF JANUARY!

GO IN YOUR NUMBERS TO STAND WITH YOUR REAL GAMBIAN BROTHERS AND SISTERS! A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic