Posted - 20 Jan 2020 :  16:45:46
In a bid to increase awareness and improve the inclusion of the Gambian public towards the TRRC process, the UN country office with their patners this morning presented a state of the Art Public Address System, a fifteen-seater mini Van and some Communications gadgets worth eight million Dalasis to the Commission's Chairman, Dr. Lamin J. Sise, presided over by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Hon. Ba Tambadou and the UN Country resepresentative Aisata De.

This intervention is a continuation of the long goodwill enjoyed by the Commission through UN bodies such as the UN High Commission for Human Rights and the UN Peace Building Office, which is providing support to ensure the TRRC a success.

The UN country chief commended the government through the Justice Minister, for their non interference in the truth-seeking process and the entire Gambian public including the Diaspora for taking ownership of the process and committing financial support which she said will contribute to ensuring that a new Nation is created free from all forms of Human Rights violations.

The Justice Minister emphasized the Government's commitment to a non interference policy because the TRRC is by far the most significant transitional justice project and continues to have a tremendous impact on the lives of ordinary Gambians despite the complexities.
