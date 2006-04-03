Author Topic toubab1020





Seven people who work at the Food Safety and Quality Authority have been sacked for taking part in Wednesday’s press conference.



FSQA is currently trapped in a bitter row involving staff and director general Zainab Jallow.



Zainab Jallow is fighting to clear her name amid allegations of abuse of office, with FSQA staff last year writing to the Vice President Dr Isatou Touray informing her that Jallow was abusing her office. They accused her of bad leadership, corruption and sacking staff illegally.



The row between the FSQA chief and her staff deepened on Wednesday when the latter held a press conference saying their petition action against Jallow had been ‘frustrated’ – while calling for it to be implemented.



Zainab Jallow reacted to the press conference branding it ‘illegal’ and saying those who took part in it had been dismissed.



“Everybody who was involved in telling these lies in that illegal press conference… They’re not the head of institution [but] they held an illegal press conference in government office without authorization. Therefore, the decision has been taken to dismiss them…from the office of the vice President,” Zainab Jallow told The Fatu Network.



The Fatu Network has gathered seven staff have today been handed termination letters. The letters were reportedly signed by the authority’s director general Zainab Jallow.





