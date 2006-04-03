Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9505 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2020 : 19:24:59 March for Justice - #J2J Donate to a worthy cause!

By Madi Jobarteh

Fellow Gambians,



It is three years since we ousted dictatorship in our motherland. Yet until today the dream of justice is yet to be achieved for the victims of Yaya Jammeh and his APRC Regime. Rather we see how remnants of that Regime seek to change the narrative in total mockery and insensitivity to victims and total disregard of our national values of compassion, honesty and justice!



Until there is justice for the violations against our people, The Gambian Nation shall remain haunted and divided. While we appreciate the support of the international community and recognize the steps taken by the Government so far to address these violations with the setting up of the TRRC particularly we, however believe that the time has come for each and every citizen to stand up to demand more practical measures to be undertaken by our Government to bring Yaya Jammeh to Justice - #J2J within the shortest possible time.



For that matter under the leadership of the Victim’s Centre, we the members of the Gambian civil society wish to stage a massive nationwide March for Justice on Thursday, 23 January 2020!



The aim of the March is to awaken citizens to their historic national duty to stand up for justice and to urge The Gambia Government to step up its efforts to Bring Jammeh to Justice as soon as possible. We will submit a petition to the President of the Republic of The Gambia Mr. Adama Barrow.



If you believe in Justice and Fairness, and you are sympathetic to the plight of our victims, please donate. We are launching a gofundme shortly for that purpose!



You can also donate cash or kind directly to Victim’s Centre.



The money raised will go towards logistical support and providing other necessities to make this cause successful.



For The Gambia Our Homeland A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic