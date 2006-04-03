Author Topic toubab1020





10213 Posts Posted - 14 Jan 2020 : 21:46:40 ,later this year there were none at all in major towns,the foot doctor would travel from place to place to ply his trade,but could usually be contacted by mobile phone

Most foot doctors I have come across travelled to Gambia from Niger or Mali,and are an African version of a Podiatrist,the current word for what the people from UK used to call a Chriopodist.



Any stories about these foot Doctors Dear Reader ?



