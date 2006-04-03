Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



10213 Posts
Posted - 14 Jan 2020 :  21:46:40
Early last year there were several foot doctors in the Gambia who would work on a person's feet with their specialised knowledge and tools ,later this year there were none at all in major towns,the foot doctor would travel from place to place to ply his trade,but could usually be contacted by mobile phone
Most foot doctors I have come across travelled to Gambia from Niger or Mali,and are an African version of a Podiatrist,the current word for what the people from UK used to call a Chriopodist.

Any stories about these foot Doctors Dear Reader ?
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
