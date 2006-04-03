|
Momodou
Denmark
9498 Posts
Posted - 12 Jan 2020 : 17:13:37
7 Countries [including #Gambia] Lose Vote in UN General Assembly Over Arrears
By The Associated Press
Jan. 10, 2020
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says seven countries are so far behind in paying their dues that they are losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly, including Venezuela and Lebanon.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday that three other countries — Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe and Somalia — are also in arrears by the assembly decided in October that they can retain their vote until September.
He said the other countries that are losing their vote are Central African Republic, #Gambia, Lesotho, Tonga and Yemen.
