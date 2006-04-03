Bantaba in Cyberspace
 QUESTION OF THE DAY.
toubab1020



10207 Posts
Posted - 11 Jan 2020 :  00:03:17


QUESTION OF THE DAY

In October 2019 the media was saddled with the news of the interception of 40 containers. It was claimed that the containers were transporting logs and charcoal. Foroyaa made enquiries and was informed that investigation was underway and within six weeks, the investigation will be complete which should be followed by actions necessary to deal with the situation.

It is unfortunate that we are entering the fourth month since the interception without any information reaching the public regarding the case. Foroyaa will contact the authorities again to find out how far they have gone with the case.

Read: https://foroyaa.gm/investigation-on-38-containers-begins/


https://foroyaa.gm/what-has-happened-to-the-case-of-the-40-containers/
