PRESS RELEASE





The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure wishes to inform the general public that the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Bijilo, which was under construction is now completed. The ICC will be Inaugurated by the President of the Republic of the Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow on 11th January 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



The ICC, which is a grant by the People’s Republic of China, is a state-of-the-art facility consisting of a plenary hall with seating capacity of 1,031, four adjoining conference halls, VIP rooms, bilateral rooms, press room, meeting rooms, offices, banquet halls and entertainment spaces with beautiful fauna and sea view. The ICC is a symbol of the friendship and cooperation between The Gambia and The People’s Republic of China.



The Ministry further informs the public that the International Conference Centre will be named after the former president, ‘Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre’.



Attendance to the Inauguration ceremony is strictly by invitation and only card bearers will be allowed entry.





