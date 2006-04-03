Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 New born baby eaten by wild dogs on rubbish tip.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10191 Posts
Posted - 02 Jan 2020 :  21:54:22  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The soul of this little one will be welcomed by GOD in heaven.


Thursday, January 2, 2020

Human empathy faded in the wilderness as dogs were given a rare opportunity to snatch an unwanted baby in the metropolis town of Farafenni in the North Bank Region (NBR).

The tragedy struck the community recently when a newly born baby was thrown in a dumpsite, with dogs found eating its remains.

A source that spoke to The Point on the condition of anonymity said the incident happened at Mauritani, a segment in Farafenni.

“It was passersby who saw the dogs ‘struggling’ to cut the organs of the newly born baby. In fact, at the time people arrived at the scene, its hands were already cut off by the hungry dogs.”

The police in the area, our source went on, have launched an investigation.

At the time of going to press no one had been arrested in connection with the matter.
Author: Momodu Jawo.

http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/dogs-snatch-thrown-away-baby-in-farafenni
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06