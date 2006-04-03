Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Gambian Cultural Forum
 Cultural guide: Music
 Thinking about the 70s today		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9486 Posts
Posted - 02 Jan 2020 :  15:28:03  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Lyrics: Year of Decision

The Three Degrees
************************

Yes this is the year
To make your decision
(We've gotta get it together)
Yes this is the year
To open up your mind

If you've been holding back
(yeah)
Kind of slack
Now's the time to get the things you need
There ain't no reason why you should be shy
People have died to set you free

Oh we need everyone to succeed
Everybody to succeed
Everybody
We're just like soldiers in an army
Come on and join us please
Come on, come on and join us please

Yes this is the year
(come on)
To make your decision
(We gotta get it together)
Yes this is the year
(come on)
To open up your mind


If you're strong out on a Jones, yeah
You better make sure
That you leave the bad stuff alone
Whatever you wanna do
Think it over good
'cause the choice is up to you

Oh we need everyone to succeed
Everybody to succeed
Everybody
We're just like soldiers in an army
Come on and join us please
Come on, come on and join us please

Yes this is the year
(come on)
To make your decision
(We gotta get it together)
Yes this is the year
(come on)
To open up your mind


https://youtu.be/Vsw1SU3WKDk
A clear concience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2019 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06