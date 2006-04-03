Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9486 Posts Posted - 02 Jan 2020 : 15:28:03



The Three Degrees

************************



Yes this is the year

To make your decision

(We've gotta get it together)

Yes this is the year

To open up your mind



If you've been holding back

(yeah)

Kind of slack

Now's the time to get the things you need

There ain't no reason why you should be shy

People have died to set you free



Oh we need everyone to succeed

Everybody to succeed

Everybody

We're just like soldiers in an army

Come on and join us please

Come on, come on and join us please



Yes this is the year

(come on)

To make your decision

(We gotta get it together)

Yes this is the year

(come on)

To open up your mind





If you're strong out on a Jones, yeah

You better make sure

That you leave the bad stuff alone

Whatever you wanna do

Think it over good

'cause the choice is up to you



Oh we need everyone to succeed

Everybody to succeed

Everybody

We're just like soldiers in an army

Come on and join us please

Come on, come on and join us please



Yes this is the year

(come on)

To make your decision

(We gotta get it together)

Yes this is the year

(come on)

To open up your mind





https://youtu.be/Vsw1SU3WKDk



